This fast-selling Tempur-Pedic pillow that helps shoppers sleep pain-free is 50% off on Amazon

A good night’s rest is better than just good; it can make or break the following day. There are a few ways to improve the chances of getting high-quality sleep, like having the proper pillow for your sleep style and preferences.

Sure, a good set of sheets can be cozy, but you want a great pillow to ensure you’re supported and set up for success. Ahead of Labor Day 2023, Amazon’s been discounting a trove of home goods, including a five-piece bedding set with a comforter and a bestselling patio set. The latest early Labor Day deal that's caught our attention is the chance to save 50% on the Tempur-Pedic Symphony Memory Foam Pillow with over 2,300 five-star ratings.

Tempur-Pedic Symphony Memory Foam Pillow, $60 (was $119) at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic is known for its memory foam products, which have been a staple of the brand since its inception in 1992. The Symphony is a 5-inch thick, arched, dual-sided pillow with a proprietary memory foam design that's suitable for all sleep positions, including side, back, and stomach.

The inner memory foam, which Tempur-Pedic calls "tempur," will conform to your body for a comfortable night's rest and will bounce back to its original shape after a few seconds when you're not using it.

Like all Tempur-Pedic products, it comes with a five-year warranty, adding more faith in the pillow and protecting you if it fails. The outer cover can be tossed in a washing machine and dryer for easy cleaning, too.

One shopper who rated this pillow a full five stars and wrote, "this is the best memory foam pillow I have owned."

"It stays put unlike other memory foam pillows that are just too hard and you end up moving them around trying to find that comfortable spot," the person added.

Other happy reviewers credited the pillow with giving them the "best sleep in a long time" and relieving neck pain thanks to the firm head support it provides. One urged: "Get you one!! Your neck will thank you!!" According to Amazon, this Tempur-Pedic pillow has been purchased over 1,000 times in the last month, so you'll want to jump on the deal fast before it sells out.

Scoring any Tempur-Pedic at a discount is great, but 50% off a product line staple is a real score and a chance to try the premium sleep company's goods. If you're ready to up your sleep, get the Tempur-Pedic Symphony pillow for just $60 on Amazon ahead of Labor Day sales madness.

