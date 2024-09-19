TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're getting ready for tailgate season or revamping your car camping setup, Walmart should be the first place you look for great deals on outdoor products. Lately, the retailer has been slashing prices on everything from portable generators to pellet smokers and everything else you'd need to live luxuriously outside. But one of the most useful deals you'll find at Walmart right now is on this bestselling canopy tent, and it's absolutely massive.

The Tappio 10-by-10-foot Pop-Up Canopy Tent is now available for only $60, a 70% discount on its normal price of $200. This bestselling folding canopy is perfect for getting shade and weather protection exactly where you need it, and Walmart reviewers say it’s “very durable and portable.” It's still available in white, but other colors have sold out since it first went on sale, so make sure to grab one for yourself soon.

The Tappio 10-by-10-foot Pop-Up Canopy Tent in White. Courtesy of Walmart

What makes the Tappio canopy such a standout? First, its high-strength alloy steel frame gives it solid durability, and the frame has an anti-rust coating, so it’s constructed to last through many seasons of use in all kinds of weather. It’s also adjustable: You can choose from four different height settings to match the terrain and your needs. The canopy top is made from a waterproof double-layer fabric, so a passing rain shower won’t spoil your camping trip or tailgate, and it’s fade-resistant, so sunshine won’t zap its color. Finally, it’s highly portable—it weighs just 26 pounds, and when folded up, it measures just 34.8 inches, and a convenient carry bag is included.

According to Walmart shoppers, the Tappio is a cinch to use and built to last. “The canopy is exactly as pictured,” one shopper said, who noted they loved the “summer shade” it provided. “It appears to be very sturdy," they added.

Shade and weather protection wherever you need it—that’s the promise of this Tappio canopy . Now is the perfect time to add one to your gear arsenal while it's 70% off, but make sure to grab it fast, because this Walmart shopper-favorite item could sell out at any point.

