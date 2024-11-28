Walmart is selling a 'cute' $300 patio set for just $80, and shoppers call it a 'great find' on Black Friday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you have a small yard, balcony, or patio, then a full-sized patio set might not be for you. However, there are plenty of smaller outdoor furniture sets that work for those with limited space. We found a great one on sale right now during the Walmart's Black Friday sales event, but it won't last long.

The Tappio Patio Set is only $80 right now, down from the original price of $300. If you want a little patio set that offers a big upside, then this is the ideal option. It's comfortable, functional, and looks good with practically any outdoor aesthetic.

Keep in mind that the shipping cost for this item is an additional $30. That only brings the total price up to $110, which is still well below the original $300 price tag.

Tappio Patio Set, $80 (was $300) at Walmart

This patio set includes two chairs and a small side table that brings a lot to the party in terms of looks and features. The stylish woven wicker design of all three pieces covers a durable steel frame underneath. Weather resistance is a hallmark of wicker furniture, and this set is no exception. The seat cushions are plush and comfortable, and they include removable zipper covers that can be easily thrown in the washer and dryer to keep them looking new.

Walmart shoppers were thrilled with this 'cute' combo. Over 500 of them have given it a five-star rating. One called it a "perfect addition," and added "I absolutely love this three-piece set. It fits perfectly."

Another buyer said it was a "great find," and ended with, "I'm so happy I bought this set. The quality of the table and chairs is excellent. I'm definitely going to order another set." Other customers also claimed they had purchased more than one set to expand their outdoor seating options.