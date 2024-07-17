Skip to main content
Amazon is selling a $100 21-piece knife set for only $40 as a last-minute Prime Day deal
ANKARA, TURKIYE - In this photo illustration a man carrying a package in front of the Amazon logo in Ankara, Turkiye.

“I was pleasantly surprised by how good these knives are."

Amazon Prime Day is loaded with impressive deals on all kinds of housewares, including portable air conditioners, top-selling pillows, and even cordless vacuums. But if you're looking to upgrade the tools in your kitchen, you can get an entire set of cooking utensils — including knives, spatulas, a sharpener, and more — all for under $50 during the sale.

The Syvio 21-in-1 Kitchen Knife Set is on sale for $40, a massive 60% discount on its usual retail price of $100. This comprehensive set is the no. 1 bestseller in its category on Amazon, and reviewers love the “super sharp” blades and the wide range of utensils included in the set. For home chefs, this is a must-have.

Syvio 21-in-1 Kitchen Knife Set, $40 (was $100) at Amazon

The Syvio 21-in-1 Kitchen Knife Set is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

The Syvio 21-in-1 Kitchen Knife Set features 12 knives, including a bread knife, a chef’s knife, a paring knife, and a set of steak knives. Every blade is crafted from high-carbon stainless steel for superb sharpness and edge retention, and they’re coated with a black rust-resistant layer to boost their longevity. The cooking utensils are made from food-grade silicone, and they feature acacia wood handles that look great and resist heat, reducing the chance of burns if you accidentally leave a spatula resting on a hot pan. Better yet, the whole set includes a handsome organizer that keeps everything neat on your kitchen counter — there’s even a built-in knife sharpener to keep your blades at their best.

Reviewers have been thrilled with the quality and performance of the Syvio set. “I was pleasantly surprised by how good these knives are,” one shopper said. "They are comfortable to hold and the serving utensils are also really good. The knives are very sharp and just, honestly, really good quality for your buck…I use them every time I cook."

Want to give your kitchen (and your cooking) an upgrade? This is your golden opportunity: A hefty 60% markdown doesn’t come around often, and the Syvio 21-in-1 Kitchen Knife Set is selling fast — over 2,000 were purchased in the last month alone. Grab yours while supplies last, and before the Prime Day sale ends on July 17.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

