Amazon is selling a $100 21-piece knife set for only $40 as a last-minute Prime Day deal

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Amazon Prime Day is loaded with impressive deals on all kinds of housewares, including portable air conditioners, top-selling pillows, and even cordless vacuums. But if you're looking to upgrade the tools in your kitchen, you can get an entire set of cooking utensils — including knives, spatulas, a sharpener, and more — all for under $50 during the sale.
The
Syvio 21-in-1 Kitchen Knife Set, $40 (was $100) at
Amazon
The Syvio 21-in-1 Kitchen Knife Set features 12 knives, including a bread knife, a chef’s knife, a paring knife, and a set of steak knives. Every blade is crafted from high-carbon stainless steel for superb sharpness and edge retention, and they’re coated with a black rust-resistant layer to boost their longevity. The cooking utensils are made from food-grade silicone, and they feature acacia wood handles that look great and resist heat, reducing the chance of burns if you accidentally leave a spatula resting on a hot pan. Better yet, the whole set includes a handsome organizer that keeps everything neat on your kitchen counter — there’s even a built-in knife sharpener to keep your blades at their best.
Reviewers have been thrilled with the quality and performance of the Syvio set. “I was pleasantly surprised by how good these knives are,”
Want to give your kitchen (and your cooking) an upgrade? This is your golden opportunity: A hefty 60% markdown doesn’t come around often, and the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.