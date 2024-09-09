Amazon is selling a 7-piece set of compression packing cubes for only $12 right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The secret to making packing easy and more efficient is to use the proper accessories — and we aren't just talking about a spacious suitcase. Of course, it always helps to have quality luggage, but what's more important is having a set of packing cubes to keep your things compact and organized.

With so many options on the market, it can be hard to pick the right set, but Amazon made the decision easy by marking down a popular choice with hundreds of five-star ratings. The Sycaron Compression Packing Cubes come in a seven-piece set that's currently on sale for only $12, which equals $1.70 apiece. Scoring a single bag for under $2 is practically unheard of, and these allow you to pack more items without overstuffing your suitcase.

Sycaron Compression Packing Cubes, $12 (was $25) at Amazon

The set includes bags of various sizes for holding clothes, shoes, underwear, dirty laundry, and toiletries without everything becoming a cluttered mess. These bags are all made of lightweight, water-resistant, and tear-resistant mesh material and feature double-stitched seams for added durability. Plus, they have carrying handles for added convenience. The brand states that these cubes can save up to 60% of space and hold up to 14 days' worth of outfits, making them "worth the price," according to shoppers.

More than 200 sets have sold in the past 30 days and over 700 people have given it a five-star rating. One person called the bags a "packing game changer" and said, "Packing is now much more organized."

"Helped me pack more compact in my carry-on bag," another reviewer wrote . "It's nice to pack an outfit in each one so they are easy to find by day instead of digging through everything and making a mess of your folding jobs."