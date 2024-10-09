Walmart is selling a 'spacious' travel bag for only $5 during its massive sale, and it's bound to sell out soon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're embarking on a weekend getaway or are planning an extravagant vacation, having quality luggage is essential in keeping your valuables safe. If you already have a set of suitcases and are in need of something more casual, then you're in the right place because Walmart Holiday Deals 2024 is packed with unbelievable deals on travel gear.

The most notable deal we've seen so far is the SwissTech Travel Duffle , which is on sale for only $5 for a limited time — and no, that's not a typo. At such a low price point, we won't be shocked if it sells out within the next few hours. After all, it's backed by hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who rave that it features "spacious compartments." According to Walmart, over 500 bags were sold yesterday alone and more than 200 people have one in their carts right now, so don't hesitate to grab one while you still can.

SwissTech Gray Excursion Travel Duffle, $5 (was $30) at Walmart

This is a Walmart-exclusive item, which means you won't be able to find it anywhere else. It measures 28 inches long and only weighs 3 pounds, making it an ideal contender for a carry-on bag, depending on your airline's restrictions. The outside features several zip compartments that help keep your belongings organized and easily accessible, while the interior is one large pocket that's great for holding clothes, shoes, and a toiletry bag. Plus, it has a water-resistant bottom to help keep your items dry in case of an accident or heavy rain.

"I was doubtful of the quality and durability due to the inexpensive price but I was surprised," one reviewer wrote. "I have taken the bag on several camping trips and it has held up very well. I highly recommend the bags."