This underrated Amazon down comforter that feels 'like covering up with a cloud' is secretly on sale for $25

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's no secret that anything made with down filling usually costs a pretty penny, and that's why we were shocked to see a down comforter featured on today's Amazon live event at such an affordable price.

The Sweetcrispy Queen Down Comforter that doubles as a duvet insert is on sale for only $25 right now as long as you apply the 10% on-page coupon before adding it to your cart. Doing so will secure the full discount, shown at checkout. According to the brand, the cover is made of soft microfiber and the filling inside is a mixture of 95% waterfowl down and feather fiber that gives it a cushioned feel.

Amazon live host Devyn Simone noted that it's "very cozy, soft, and heavier, which is a great value," and added, "overall it's great for the cooler months and if you live somewhere northern you can enjoy it all year round."

Sweetcrispy Queen Down Comforter, $25 (was $38) at Amazon

The box-stitch design keeps all of the fillings evenly distributed throughout the entire blanket no matter how much you might toss and turn at night. Plus, it'll always go back to its original shape even after multiple washes. That's right, this down comforter is also machine-washable and can be dried on a low heat setting for easy cleaning.

It might not have many ratings quite yet, but that will likely change once people know about this underrated Amazon find. One person said , "It's like covering up with a cloud," and described it as "thick and fluffy."

"Down comforters are really a luxury, usually at a steep price," another shopper wrote . "Sweetcrispy, the sleepy-time kings of Amazon, somehow have managed to make down comforters available at an affordable price. This comforter is amazing at keeping you perfectly warm during those chilly winter nights without bringing you into the night sweat zone... it's like it has an internal thermostat to keep you toasty at a temperature that is just right. I would definitely buy a second one."