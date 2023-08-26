This top-selling, five-piece bedding set with over 19,000 perfect Amazon ratings starts at just $35

Skip to main content
"What a bargain for such a beautiful set."

It’s not every day that you can get bedding, let alone a five-piece sheet set complete with a comforter, for just over $30, but thanks to a fresh discount on Amazon, that’s a reality.

Ahead of Labor Day, Amazon is discounting one of the top-selling bed-sheet sets that’s garnered over 19,000 five-star ratings. It might just be the ultimate bedroom makeover, complete with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, an all-season comforter, and a bag to neatly store everything.

One of the key advantages of this five-piece bed set is that it’s designed for use all year round, which might make you add it to your cart twice since it’s made from a plush microfiber material. It’s naturally moisture-wicking, meaning you can sleep comfortably at any temperature. Plus, it’s a wrinkle-free fabric for a polished look, and the entire set is machine washable. If you’re already sold, you can score this five-piece set on Amazon starting at just $35.

Sweet Home Collection 5-Piece Bed Set With Comforter, Starting at $35 (was $39) at Amazon

Sweet Home Collection 5 Piece Bed Set With Comforter

In addition to the fitted and flat sheets plus the pillowcases, you get a slightly oversized comforter. It’s made from the same microfiber material as the sheets, and the comforter splits up the fill-in box-stitched design. This ensures an even layout, reducing the chance of the fill clumping together.

One reviewer who rated this set a full five stars said, “what a bargain for such a beautiful set” and shared that the cozy comforter is “perfect year-round.” That versatility makes this bedding set ideal for most types of sleepers, even those who run on the warmer side.

Many five-star reviewers expressed how comfortable and cozy this entire bedding set is. One shopper shared: “Love love love this product.” 

On Amazon, this Sweet Home Collection set is the fifth overall best comforter set and the most affordable of the top bunch. With a starting price of just $35 on a value-focused set that delivers on quality, you’ll want to act fast while it's on sale if you’re sold. The Sweet Home Collection five-piece set is available on Amazon in various sizes and colors .

