Amazon is selling a 'magical' chicken shredder for only $17, and shoppers say it works in 'seconds'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Meal prep can be a time-consuming process, especially when you're chopping vegetables and shredding meat. Instead of pulling apart your chicken the old-fashioned way with two forks, which takes forever, do yourself a favor and add the Suretivian Chicken Shredder to your collection of kitchen gadgets.

It's a popular pick among thousands of Amazon shoppers right now considering it's on sale for only $17 thanks to double discounts. All you have to do is check the 15% off coupon box before adding one to your cart, and you'll automatically see the additional discount applied at checkout. More than 8,000 have already sold in the past 30 days, and it has racked up over 1,500 five-star ratings from people who are impressed with its performance. Several shoppers wrote that they wish they had purchased one sooner to save themselves time and effort.

Suretivian Chicken Shredder, $17 (was $30) at Amazon

To experience how well the shredder works for yourself, simply add two to three small pieces of chicken to the non-slip base, place the clear lid on top, and turn it until you've achieved your desired texture. Its built-in teeth do all the hard work for you, and the see-through plastic allows you to watch your progress so you'll know exactly when it's done without having to stop and check.

According to the brand, this gadget is made of food-grade material that's BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and heat-resistant up to 365 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes with a cleaning brush so you can easily clean it by hand.

With how easy and convenient it is to use, we aren't shocked that so many people are rushing to buy one of the chicken shredders while it's on sale.

"This device has revolutionized the way I prepare shredded chicken for meals," one satisfied customer wrote . "The shredding blades are sharp and efficient, ensuring consistent results every time. Whether I’m making tacos, sandwiches, or salads, the shredded chicken adds a delicious and satisfying texture to my dishes."

"I've been throwing my life away tediously shredding chicken with two forks," another reviewer said . "This magical machine does God's work of effortlessly shredding chicken in seconds. No more scraping forks across plates like nails on a chalkboard. No more tired wrists because the wife wants me to shred the chicken. Just four or five twists and you've got shredded chicken. What wizardry is this?!"