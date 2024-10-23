Skip to main content
Amazon is selling an $89 oscillating space heater that warms rooms 'within minutes' for only $50
image caption
The logo of e-commerce company Amazon is pictured on parcels in Manta, Northwestern Italy.

Amazon is selling an $89 oscillating space heater that warms rooms 'within minutes' for only $50

"Works like a charm."

AFP/Getty Image

"Works like a charm."

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Winter will be here before you know it, and instead of waiting until it's freezing cold to decide you need a heater, prepare ahead of time while units are on sale. There are tons of options available, but it's important to choose one that fits your space and budget.

The Sunnote Space Heater is a stellar model that's on sale at Amazon for only $50. Not only can you save 44%, but it can also help save money on your heating bill each month since your furnace won't need to work as hard. The best part is that it comes with a remote control, so you can adjust its settings without having to leave the comfort of your bed or the sofa. 

Sunnote Space Heater, $50 (was $89) at Amazon

The Sunnote Space Heater is on sale right now at Amazon

This space heater has lots of useful settings as well as safety features that make it a top choice for shoppers. It offers 80-degree oscillation for even heat distribution, five preset modes, and a 24-hour timer. Within just a few seconds of turning it on, you'll feel a warm heat wave coming from the machine, which according to shoppers, can heat an entire room "within minutes." As a safety precaution, it's equipped with tip-over protection, overheat protection, a child lock, a flame retardant two-prong plug, and a 6-foot cord that's certified by ETL (Electrical Testing Laboratories).

Chiang Mai, Thailand - man hand holding screen shot of Amazon application

Amazon is selling a 'top-tier' $830 designer hardside luggage set for just $323 with Prime

Read More
Chiang Mai, Thailand - man hand holding screen shot of Amazon application

Amazon is selling a 'top-tier' $830 designer hardside luggage set for just $323 with Prime

Read More

More than 100 shoppers have given it a five-star rating for its performance, and over 2,000 units have sold in the past 30 days.

"Works like a charm," one reviewer wrote. "We enjoy being able to use the remote control to turn the heater on and off and to adjust the temperature and oscillation. Additionally, we haven't had any problems with it overheating or tipping over and it seems generally safe. I would purchase it again or for another room. Am using it for an office. I would purchase it for a chilly bedroom or bathroom too."

Don't allow your home to become an ice box this winter and invest in the Sunnote Space Heater while it's on sale for only $50. Order now and it can arrive in as little as five days, depending on your location. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Exclusive Investor Content

Consolidation Speculation

⭐Meisler: Are speculators leaving the market?

A U.S. $100 dollar bill is seen burning. -lead

⭐Doug Kass: From AI to alternative energy, government piles in... right at the top

Market Recon

⭐When the chips are down ...

Commodity Bubble Lead JS

⭐Is the AI bubble popping or is DeepSeek just reducing the froth?

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now