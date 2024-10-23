Amazon is selling an $89 oscillating space heater that warms rooms 'within minutes' for only $50

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Winter will be here before you know it, and instead of waiting until it's freezing cold to decide you need a heater, prepare ahead of time while units are on sale. There are tons of options available, but it's important to choose one that fits your space and budget.

The Sunnote Space Heater is a stellar model that's on sale at Amazon for only $50. Not only can you save 44%, but it can also help save money on your heating bill each month since your furnace won't need to work as hard. The best part is that it comes with a remote control, so you can adjust its settings without having to leave the comfort of your bed or the sofa.

Sunnote Space Heater, $50 (was $89) at Amazon

This space heater has lots of useful settings as well as safety features that make it a top choice for shoppers. It offers 80-degree oscillation for even heat distribution, five preset modes, and a 24-hour timer. Within just a few seconds of turning it on, you'll feel a warm heat wave coming from the machine, which according to shoppers, can heat an entire room " within minutes. " As a safety precaution, it's equipped with tip-over protection, overheat protection, a child lock, a flame retardant two-prong plug, and a 6-foot cord that's certified by ETL (Electrical Testing Laboratories).

More than 100 shoppers have given it a five-star rating for its performance, and over 2,000 units have sold in the past 30 days.

"Works like a charm," one reviewer wrote . "We enjoy being able to use the remote control to turn the heater on and off and to adjust the temperature and oscillation. Additionally, we haven't had any problems with it overheating or tipping over and it seems generally safe. I would purchase it again or for another room. Am using it for an office. I would purchase it for a chilly bedroom or bathroom too."