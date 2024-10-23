Amazon is selling an $89 oscillating space heater that warms rooms 'within minutes' for only $50

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Winter will be here before you know it, and instead of waiting until it's freezing cold to decide you need a heater, prepare ahead of time while units are on sale. There are tons of options available, but it's important to choose one that fits your space and budget.
The
Sunnote Space Heater, $50 (was $89) at
Amazon
This space heater has lots of useful settings as well as safety features that make it a top choice for shoppers. It offers 80-degree oscillation for even heat distribution, five preset modes, and a 24-hour timer. Within just a few seconds of turning it on, you'll feel a warm heat wave coming from the machine, which according to shoppers, can heat an entire room "
More than 100 shoppers have given it a five-star rating for its performance, and over 2,000 units have sold in the past 30 days.
"Works like a charm,"
Don't allow your home to become an ice box this winter and invest in the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.