Macy's is selling a $220 sheet set for just $59, and shoppers call it the 'best sheets ever'

Soft sheets are the first thing you need if you want a good night's sleep. Unfortunately, many people suffer from low-quality, uncomfortable bedding just to save some money, but that doesn't have to be the case. We found an incredible deal at Macy's on a luxurious sateen sheet set, and it's the lowest price on this bedding all season!

The Sunham Ashford 1,500 Thread Count Sheet Set is only $59. That's a $161 discount off the regular price and it comes as a four-piece set including a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. There has not been a better time this season to get these sheets, so get them while you still can.

Sunham Ashford 1,500 Thread Count Sheet Set, $59 (was $220) at Macy's

The bedding has an incredibly soft sateen finish and flat ground. They're made of a cotton and polyester blend, which is fully machine-washable and made to last. The smooth sateen finish is perfect for keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. It's everything you could want in a sheet set. You have eight different color options from which to choose as well, so why not get more than one at this low price?

Macy's customers raved about these comfy sheets. One shopper called them "amazing," adding, "The sheets feel like a luscious satin long dress caressing your body." Another said they were the "best sheets ever," and shared, "I can't say enough about the quality of the sheets. They're soft, hardly wrinkle at all, and fit a high pillow top mattress beautifully." Multiple shoppers also complimented the stylish look of the sheets, regardless of the color.