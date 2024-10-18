Skip to main content
Target is selling a 'lightweight and perfect' $280 9-drawer dresser for only $100, but not for long
Bakersfield / CA / USA - Target delivery truck driving on the freeway

Target is selling a 'lightweight and perfect' $280 9-drawer dresser for only $100, but not for long

Shoppers praise its "outstanding quality."
Sundry Photography/Getty Images

Shoppers praise its "outstanding quality."

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A fabric storage dresser has all the benefits of a standard dresser, but in a more lightweight and portable package. That's why they've become so popular as of late. If you want to get in on the trend, then we've got you covered.

The Sugift 9-Drawer Storage Dresser is currently just $100, which is $180 off of the regular price. This dresser looks the part of traditional wooden furniture, but its open steel frame and fabric-sided drawers make it far more adaptable. 

Sugift 9-Drawer Storage Dresser, $100 (was $280) at Target

The Sugift 9-Drawer Storage Dresser is on sale right now at Target

The combination of six large drawers and three smaller drawers is the perfect mix for storing all sorts of items and helps you stay organized. The wood grain surfaces are sturdy and water-resistant, not to mention stylish. You don't have to worry about the stability of the piece, as its steel frame offers a solid foundation for the drawers. Each drawer is deep enough for just about any small to medium-sized items you'd want to store and they slide in and out easily. The drawers themselves are collapsible, making them easy to store when not in use. It includes a wall-mounting kit as well, so there's no worry of accidental tipping.

Target shoppers found this dresser to be an impresser. One buyer mentioned its "outstanding quality. This is a really great purchase. This dresser is wonderful for the price and it looks fantastic." Another customer called it "extremely lightweight and perfect for small spaces," adding, "This was the simplest dresser to assemble."

The Sugift 9-Drawer Storage Dresser offers all the things you could want in a modern and versatile piece of furniture. It's functional, looks great, and can serve its purpose in almost any room in the home. That's why getting it at this low price is such a steal.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

