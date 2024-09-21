Walmart is selling a 'stunning' $200 hardside carry-on luggage set for only $90 right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Carry-on luggage should be designed with convenience in mind. While most are lightweight and include plenty of extra pockets, others take travel convenience to another level. We found a hardside carry-on luggage set that looks great, fits a lot of items inside, and reduces stress significantly during your travels.

The StorageBud Hardside Carry-On Luggage Set is $90 right now, down from the original price of $200. Few luggage sets offer this level of innovative design elements, and that's why it's selling so fast.

StorageBud Hardside Carry-On Luggage Set With USB Port, $90 (was $200) at Walmart

These suitcases have so many great features that are obvious at first glance, and a few that aren't. The 360-degree silent spinner wheels will keep you breezing through the airport without delay. The larger of the two bags is expandable, offering 31% more storage space. It also has a quick-access front pocket that opens fully to accommodate larger items. Inside the front pocket are a slew of secret features which include padded laptop and tablet pouches as well as a zippered insulated cooler pocket for snacks on the go.

In the main compartment hides a small pouch for holding a power bank that connects to an external USB hub. This allows you to charge your cell phone and other electronics via the external port while traveling, without the need to search for public outlets. The set includes a 20-inch carry-on suitcase and a small hardside cosmetics bag. It's available in six colorways as well.

Walmart shoppers raved about this "stunning" luggage set. Maybe the most resounding endorsement came from a customer who said it's a "great gift for the weekend traveler." They added, "This was a fantastic buy. My son started traveling for work and I bought this for him. He loved it." Many of the reviews touted the spaciousness of the suitcase and the convenience of the smaller cosmetics case.