Walmart is selling a $249 10-foot posable skeleton for only $174, and shoppers say it's the 'best fall decor'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Halloween is the spookiest time of year, but it can also be frightfully expensive. Thankfully, you can avoid being priced out of putting up holiday decor this year with the help of Walmart's Holiday Deals event. It has an amazing 10-foot skeleton on sale right now, and it will make your house the talk of the town on All Hallows' Eve!

Steve the Poseable Skeleton is only $174 at the moment, which is a $75 discount off the regular price. If you want to go all out for Halloween but don't want to spend a lot, then Steve is your guy!

Steve the Posable Skeleton, $174 (was $249) at Walmart

At 10 feet tall, Steve is what some might call big-boned, but he's the perfect pick for anyone who wants to display their Halloween spirit in a big way. Made from durable and weather-resistant plastic, this monster is posable and larger than life. It includes four ground stakes to protect from high winds, a wide metal base to avoid tipping, and assembly is quick and easy. The hollow plastic pieces are lightweight and very easy for anyone to carry.

Walmart customers are quite fond of Steve. More than 300 of them have given the skeleton a five-star rating. One shopper said, "This skeleton is a must," adding, "It's definitely been a hit in our neighborhood. It's sturdy and well-built, and took my husband about 20 minutes to put together."

Another buyer claimed it's the "best fall decor," and said it "looks so good" and "all parts were wrapped with great care to ensure no damage."