Whether you love Star Wars or you’re shopping for a fellow fanatic, this deal on a smart speaker is not one to miss.

It’s the third-generation Echo Dot--the one that looks like a donut--but more importantly it’s paired with Otterbox’s The Mandalorian The Child stand. Your Echo Dot will become Baby Yoda.

It’s also over 40% off at just $36.94 and it’s eligible for Amazon Prime shipping with an estimated shipping time of just a few days.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We’re all excited for The Mandalorian to return for season three in 2023, and this is the perfect gift for a Star Wars fan. The third-generation Echo Dot sits comfortably in the custom dock, and there is passthrough on the back to easily plug in the included power port.

And it doesn’t obscure the top buttons--mute and volume--or the LED light ring either. The Echo Dot itself is adorably held in between what are effectively The Child’s ears as well. Given that the Echo Dot only comes in Charcoal, it spices up the overall look.

The Echo Dot itself is a fully-functioning smart speaker with instant access to Alexa. You can talk to the assistant to play music through a number of services, control smart home devices, tell jokes, and to just make some conversation.

So whether you’re been searching the galaxy for a perfect stocking stuffer for a friend or yourself, this bundle fits the bill. And if you need a few other gift ideas for a Star Wars fan, check out some of our favorites below.

Any fan of Obi-Wan Kenobi would take a droid companion similar to Lola as seen on the show. This replica L0-LA59--the formal droid name--is animatronic with lights and some moving parts.

This galactic spin on a classic Tamagotchi includes an R2-D2 themed unit and has you taking care of the classic droid. Better yet, you can save an additional 20% with the on-page coupon.

Create your own clan of two with this fun Lego BrickHeadz set. You’ll build, out of 295 bricks, The Mandalorian and The Child.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.