Walmart is selling a 'very soft' $140 duvet cover set on sale for only $26

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are a bunch of ways to spruce up your bedroom, whether it's new sheets, pillows, a mattress topper or a comforter. Some of these are more affordable than others, but nothing is as equally effective in feel (and aesthetic) as a new duvet cover.

And right now, Walmart is offering a $140 Sormag duvet cover for only $26 —that's $114 off!$114 off!

Sormag Duvet Cover Set, $26 (was $140) at Walmart

Despite the shocking price drop, this isn't on clearance because of a lack of demand — in fact it has a 70 five-star star ratings. It's made of 100% polyester microfiber which is super soft, durable, breathable, and shrink resistant. "Very soft," confirmed one customer. "Pillow cases are thick enough that you can't see right through them like some cheaper quality ones. I'm very happy with these!"

It has ties in every corner to secure your duvet in place, and a zipper closure that keeps everything securely covered—even for active sleepers. "This duvet is the exact size of the comforter I bought," said one customer. "I love it because it's zippered, so it's easy to open and close. It also comes with two pillow shams for a cohesive look.

It's available in five different colors, and comes in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. Customers also claim that it is true to the colors shown on the website, and appears to be much higher quality than the price would suggest."I couldn't even believe the quality for such a reasonable price," wrote one customer. "I have washed it several times since buying, and it's holding up quite nicely."