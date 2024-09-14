Walmart is selling an 'excellent' $235 pop-up gazebo for only $140, and shoppers call it 'reliable and sturdy'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you want a little extra shade over your backyard or you'd like a tent on the beach, we've got you covered. Walmart's bestselling pop-up gazebo is on sale right now and it's a deal that shouldn't be ignored.

The Sophia and William Instant Pop-Up Gazebo is just $140, which is down from its regular price of $235. This 11 by 11-foot canopy looks far more expensive than its price tag suggests. Aside from its looks, the gazebo has all the bells and whistles you'd want in this kind of product.

Sophia and William Instant Pop-Up Gazebo, $140 (was 235) at Walmart

If you want a gazebo that's well-made and easy to install, then this is a great choice. The three-pin push button legs and accordion frame design make assembly and removal incredibly quick and easy. The canopy includes 360-degree mosquito netting, perfect for protecting food (and guests) from unwanted insects. The sturdy powder-coated steel frame offers durability, while the vented canopy roof allows for additional airflow. Its neutral beige color also blends in seamlessly with natural surroundings as well as your patio decor.

Walmart shoppers were very impressed with this gazebo. One buyer, who called it "excellent," said, "It's been great for our backyard. It's been able to withstand a good amount of wind as well." Another described it as "reliable and sturdy." Many customers praised how easy the gazebo was to move due to the wheels on the carrying bag. It adds a whole other level of convenience.