Walmart is selling an 'excellent' $235 pop-up gazebo for only $140, and shoppers call it 'reliable and sturdy'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Whether you want a little extra shade over your backyard or you'd like a tent on the beach, we've got you covered.
The
Sophia and William Instant Pop-Up Gazebo, $140 (was 235) at
Walmart
If you want a gazebo that's well-made and easy to install, then this is a great choice. The three-pin push button legs and accordion frame design make assembly and removal incredibly quick and easy. The canopy includes 360-degree mosquito netting, perfect for protecting food (and guests) from unwanted insects. The sturdy powder-coated steel frame offers durability, while the vented canopy roof allows for additional airflow. Its neutral beige color also blends in seamlessly with natural surroundings as well as your patio decor.
Walmart shoppers were very impressed with this gazebo. One buyer, who called it "excellent," said, "It's been great for our backyard. It's been able to withstand a good amount of wind as well." Another described it as "reliable and sturdy." Many customers praised how easy the gazebo was to move due to the wheels on the carrying bag. It adds a whole other level of convenience.
You don't want to miss out on the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.