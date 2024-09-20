Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a 'perfect' $200 storage ottoman for only $50 thanks to a limited-time flash deal
image caption
A Walmart store in San Leandro, California, U.S.

Walmart is selling a 'perfect' $200 storage ottoman for only $50 thanks to a limited-time flash deal

Shoppers call it a "spacesaver," and we have to agree.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Shoppers call it a "spacesaver," and we have to agree.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Storage is a hot commodity in every home. Murphy beds, storage sectionals, and portable closets all play their part in the well-organized space. But one of the most convenient storage options is a dual-use ottoman. We found an amazing sale on a bestselling storage ottoman at Walmart, and we think you'll love it.

The Songmics Storage Ottoman is on a flash deal for just $50 right now. That's a whopping 75% off the regular price of $200. With a weight capacity of up to 660 pounds, this is a heavy duty deal that shouldn't be missed.

Songmics Storage Ottoman, $50 (was $200) at Walmart

The Songmics Storage Ottoman is on sale right now at Walmart

While the style of the ottoman is certainly nice, the storage is divine. With a sturdy steel frame and MDF construction, the ottoman can bear much larger loads than you might think. It also has a removable internal separating board, a plush comfortable top seating panel, and it comes in multiple colorways. Perhaps most surprising, the bottom portion of the ottoman can fold flat when not in use, so it's easily stowed away under a bed or in the closet.

Walmart store in Florida City, United States

Walmart is selling an 'awesome' $300 modern rocking chair patio set for only $100 right now

Read More
Walmart store in Florida City, United States

Walmart is selling an 'awesome' $300 modern rocking chair patio set for only $100 right now

Read More

Walmart shoppers were thrilled with this convenient little piece of furniture, and it's earned more than 300 five-star ratings. Many described it with words like "useful" and "spacesaver." One buyer wrote that the ottoman was the "perfect color, shape, and size." They added, "This storage bench pulls double duty for me. It stores my kitchen linens and I use it for occasional seating for dinner. It's exactly what I needed." You couldn't ask for much more from a simple ottoman.

If you like your stored items out of sight but close at hand, then the Songmics Storage Ottoman is for you. This flash deal won't last forever though, so if you wait too long it may be hidden away again for good.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
WalmartSavingsFurniture