Walmart is selling a 'perfect' $200 storage ottoman for only $50 thanks to a limited-time flash deal

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Storage is a hot commodity in every home. Murphy beds, storage sectionals, and portable closets all play their part in the well-organized space. But one of the most convenient storage options is a dual-use ottoman. We found an amazing sale on a bestselling storage ottoman at Walmart , and we think you'll love it.

The Songmics Storage Ottoman is on a flash deal for just $50 right now. That's a whopping 75% off the regular price of $200. With a weight capacity of up to 660 pounds, this is a heavy duty deal that shouldn't be missed.

Songmics Storage Ottoman, $50 (was $200) at Walmart

While the style of the ottoman is certainly nice, the storage is divine. With a sturdy steel frame and MDF construction, the ottoman can bear much larger loads than you might think. It also has a removable internal separating board, a plush comfortable top seating panel, and it comes in multiple colorways. Perhaps most surprising, the bottom portion of the ottoman can fold flat when not in use, so it's easily stowed away under a bed or in the closet.

Walmart shoppers were thrilled with this convenient little piece of furniture, and it's earned more than 300 five-star ratings. Many described it with words like "useful" and "spacesaver." One buyer wrote that the ottoman was the "perfect color, shape, and size." They added, "This storage bench pulls double duty for me. It stores my kitchen linens and I use it for occasional seating for dinner. It's exactly what I needed." You couldn't ask for much more from a simple ottoman.