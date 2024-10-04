Macy's is selling an 'awesome' $140 travel backpack for just $34, and shoppers call it 'hands down the best'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While a good travel backpack with space for electronics is nice, a dedicated laptop backpack is the best way to ensure your computer remains close and protected at the same time. We found an incredible deal on such a bag during Macy's VIP sale event , and we've got the exclusive promo code for you as well!

The Solo New York Everyday Ambition Backpack is only $34 when you use promo code VIP at checkout. That's a whopping $106 off the regular price. This laptop backpack is so versatile, it works just as well during a day at the beach as it does on a business trip. But this is a limited time sale price, so don't wait too long to bag this deal.

Solo New York Everyday Ambition Backpack, $34 (was $140) at Macy's

This is a backpack for those who like to have a place for everything, and everything in its place. The heavily-padded laptop sleeve can accommodate a computer of up to 17.3 inches. Four thin exterior zipper pockets offer ample space for electronic accessories and other small to medium-sized items. The bag has a convenient cell-phone sleeve on the outside as well.The main internal compartment is roomy and is perfect for books and planners or even shoes and clothing, depending on your needs. Sleek, modern styling and orange inner lining and highlights make this one of the most stylish laptop backpacks you'll find anywhere.

Macy's shoppers raved about the functionality of this bag. One shopper said, "You won't find a better travel backpack. Hands down the best. I love that it stands up on its own and there are well-placed pockets and plenty of room inside. The straps are also very comfortable." Another customer, who called it "awesome," shared, "I love this bag. It's really spacious and I can use it for my computer and my gym clothes."