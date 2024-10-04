Walmart is selling a $146 memory foam mattress topper for only $29 thanks to a limited-time flash deal

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While we can't all afford top-dollar mattresses, that doesn't mean that you can't find a bedding situation that works for you. One of the best ways to plump up a hard or dying mattress is to add a mattress topper—particularly one made of memory foam. This not only gives it more cushioning, but also offers more support to help eliminate back and joint pain.

While memory foam toppers can be expensive, if you buy at the right time, you can get some seriously great deals. Walmart is currently holding a sale on this Smiaoer Gel Foam Mattress Topper that brings its original price of $146 down to only $29.

Though that is the price listed for the 2-inch queen size, it also comes in three and four inch thicknesses, as well as sizes ranging from twin up to king, all of which are on sale, but prices and discounts do vary.

This topper is made of a gel-infused memory foam which gives you the supportive comfort of memory foam with the cooling properties of gel. Memory foam is notoriously hot, but this helps to keep it breathable even for extra-warm sleepers.

"My fiancé has night sweats, which he has not experienced since adding the topper," said one shopper. Another noted, "During the summer nights, I don't sweat anymore and it keeps my back comfortable. I am a side sleeper so it helps that the foam is not too firm. This is an amazing mattress topper and just the one I needed."

Though memory foam can sometimes have a strong odor at first, shoppers said this one was odor-free. "It did not smell and immediately plumped up after I carefully cut off the plastic wrapping," one shopper wrote. "I let it air out for a few hours like the instructions said, and had no problems putting it on my bed." This topper also has a 30-day trial and a 10-year warranty—that comes out to less than $3 a year if you keep it that long!