Amazon is selling a $440 exercise bike for just $220, and shoppers say it's perfect for 'every fitness level'

It's okay to admit that you have one (or a few) pieces of exercise equipment in your home that remain dusty and unused in your basement or attic. But if part of your New Year's resolution is to start breaking a sweat more, you might need to reconsider your home gym essentials.

That's where the Slunse Exercise Bike comes into play. Right now, Prime members can grab this must-have cardio machine for 50% off at Amazon. For just $220, you can improve your health and fitness routine without having to head to a crowded or expensive gym.

Slunse Exercise Bike, $220 with Prime (was $440) at Amazon

This exercise bike offers a thick aluminum steel construction that can hold up to 350 pounds. Depending on your height or weight, you can adjust the non-slip handlebar and four-way adjustable seat to your preferences. The high-rebound soft cushion makes sure you feel comfortable and safe during every ride. It also features a curved rear base, brake knobs, an ergonomic triangular frame design, and non-slip aluminum alloy pedals with adjustable straps and nuts that will keep your feet firmly in place.

"A game-changing exercise bike for every fitness level," wrote one shopper. "I was genuinely shocked by the quality once it arrived. It's solidly built and feels incredibly sturdy, with a good amount of weight that adds to its stability. Plus, it operates super quietly, which is a huge bonus for home workouts."

For a quiet yet effective workout, this exercise bike uses a magnetic resistance system that is extremely quiet without friction noise. Its intuitive resistance knob gives you precise adjustments, whether you are riding a flat road or a steep hill. You'll also find an adjustable tablet holder, a water bottle holder, and a multi-functional LCD monitor that records your speed, time, distance, and calories burned.

"Good addition to a home gym," wrote another satisfied customer. "The magnetic resistance system is a game changer. It's smooth, quiet, and allows for precise adjustments. I love tracking my progress with the LCD monitor, which keeps me motivated. Plus, the transport wheels make it easy to move around, and assembly was a breeze."