Skip to main content
Amazon is selling a $440 exercise bike for just $220, and shoppers say it's perfect for 'every fitness level'
image caption
Group of Amazon cardboard boxes on white wall background. Everett, WA, USA

Amazon is selling a $440 exercise bike for just $220, and shoppers say it's perfect for 'every fitness level'

"It's solidly built and feels incredibly sturdy."

Oksana Drobotun/Getty Images

"It's solidly built and feels incredibly sturdy."

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's okay to admit that you have one (or a few) pieces of exercise equipment in your home that remain dusty and unused in your basement or attic. But if part of your New Year's resolution is to start breaking a sweat more, you might need to reconsider your home gym essentials.

That's where the Slunse Exercise Bike comes into play. Right now, Prime members can grab this must-have cardio machine for 50% off at Amazon. For just $220, you can improve your health and fitness routine without having to head to a crowded or expensive gym. 

Slunse Exercise Bike, $220 with Prime (was $440) at Amazon

Slunse Exercise Bike

This exercise bike offers a thick aluminum steel construction that can hold up to 350 pounds. Depending on your height or weight, you can adjust the non-slip handlebar and four-way adjustable seat to your preferences. The high-rebound soft cushion makes sure you feel comfortable and safe during every ride. It also features a curved rear base, brake knobs, an ergonomic triangular frame design, and non-slip aluminum alloy pedals with adjustable straps and nuts that will keep your feet firmly in place.

"A game-changing exercise bike for every fitness level," wrote one shopper. "I was genuinely shocked by the quality once it arrived. It's solidly built and feels incredibly sturdy, with a good amount of weight that adds to its stability. Plus, it operates super quietly, which is a huge bonus for home workouts."

Shopping carts with the Walmart logo are seen outside a Walmart store in Burbank, California

Walmart is selling a $348 55-inch smart TV for just $228, and shoppers say it has a 'beautiful picture'

Read More
Shopping carts with the Walmart logo are seen outside a Walmart store in Burbank, California

Walmart is selling a $348 55-inch smart TV for just $228, and shoppers say it has a 'beautiful picture'

Read More

For a quiet yet effective workout, this exercise bike uses a magnetic resistance system that is extremely quiet without friction noise. Its intuitive resistance knob gives you precise adjustments, whether you are riding a flat road or a steep hill. You'll also find an adjustable tablet holder, a water bottle holder, and a multi-functional LCD monitor that records your speed, time, distance, and calories burned.

"Good addition to a home gym," wrote another satisfied customer. "The magnetic resistance system is a game changer. It's smooth, quiet, and allows for precise adjustments. I love tracking my progress with the LCD monitor, which keeps me motivated. Plus, the transport wheels make it easy to move around, and assembly was a breeze."

Start your New Year's resolution off on the right foot with this discounted exercise bike. For $220, Prime members can get in a quick cardio session and burn calories right at home. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
ShoppingHealth & FitnessAmazon

Exclusive Investor Content

goat

⭐Kass: Like 53 years ago, January 2025 could represent an epic top for stocks

Oil Prices Could Hit $10 a Barrel, But Won’t Stay There

⭐Crude oil rally could be headed for historic rug pull

Penny Stocks for Beginners

⭐Meisler: That’s not panic, that’s rampant speculation

Inflation (1)

⭐Friday's jobs report just became really important

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now