Macy's is selling a 'perfect' $120 travel backpack for just $48, and shoppers say it has 'plenty of storage'
R.H. Macy & Company, exterior view detail, New York City, New York, USA

"This backpack is the modern minimalist's dream."
GHI-Plexi Images/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Traveling is far more enjoyable with the right gear. A versatile travel bag is one of the best tools to make sure you always have what you need when traveling. We found one of the internet's most convenient travel backpacks at Macy's, and it's on sale for a limited time.

The Skyway Rainier Deluxe Backpack is only $48 right now. That's an amazing 62% off the regular price of $120. If you get this bag, there's a good chance you'll also have less stress on your trip, because it offers so much common-sense convenience.

Skyway Rainier Deluxe Backpack, $48 (was $120) at Macy's

The Skyway Rainier Deluxe Backpack is on sale right now at Macy's

This is not your standard backpack, and that's a good thing. Its 17-inch height means that there's an exceptional amount of space inside for everything you need, whether you're trekking across Europe or just staying with a friend for the weekend. It includes soft and durable shoulder straps as well as a top handle and side handle. The pack has an outer zipper pocket with key latch, a separate rear zipper laptop sleeve, and multiple accessory sleeves in the main compartment. It's also available in four colorways.

Macy's shoppers were highly impressed with this 'multifunctional' backpack. One buyer called it the "best travel bag" before adding, "I couldn't believe the quality of this backpack. It is the perfect travel pack that can fit under your seat on a flight." 

Another described it as "simple, sleek, and modern" and wrote that it's " the modern minimalist's dream. My husband took it on a business trip and he is in love with the bag. It carries all of his essentials and his laptop with ease." A fourth reviewer echoed, writing, "this backpack is perfect. It has plenty of storage for all your supplies and cameras."

If you're looking for a travel bag that can do it all, then the Skyway Rainier Deluxe Backpack should be on your radar (and in your cart!) If you buy it now, then you'll take advantage of this incredible 62% off deal. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

