Target is selling a 'very nice and spacious' $486 hardside luggage set for only $140 right now

Melbourne, Australia - Target located in Bourke Street in Melbourne.

Target is selling a 'very nice and spacious' $486 hardside luggage set for only $140 right now

Nils Versemann/Getty Images

Traveling just isn't quite as much fun without a high-quality luggage set. Something about durable hardside suitcases allows you to relax and enjoy the trip just a little bit more. Thankfully, we found a set that can help you do that, and it's on sale for an amazing price right now at Target.

The Skonyon 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set is only $140 at the moment. That's more than 70% off the original price of $486. You're not going to find a luggage set this nice for this low of a price anywhere else.

Skonyon 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $140 (was $486) at Target

The Skonyon 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set is on sale right now at Target

Not every hardside luggage set is the same, and this one looks different from the jump. It has an attractive luxury feel, with a pearlescent eggshell exterior and dark brown accents. Even the wheels have a touch of color for added visual intrigue. In addition to the stylish design, the bags are full of useful features. The ABS hardshell sides are durable and scuff-resistant. You also get TSA-approved combination locks to keep your items safe. The interior of each bag has double mesh zipper pockets as well as a wet/dry separator. Each suitcase has a telescoping handle and nylon spinner wheels that are durable and smooth-working. The set includes a 28-inch suitcase, a 24-inch suitcase, and a 20-inch carry-on.

Target customers were thrilled with these suitcases. One shared "The aesthetic of the luggage is unmatched. Great product. Would buy again." Another called it "Very nice and spacious." Luggage is one of those personal items that takes a lot of abuse during regular usage, so customer feedback really tells the story. This one sounds like it ends with "happily ever after."

The Skonyon 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set is one of the most gorgeous yet rugged baggage combos you can buy. At just $140, there may never be a better time to do so.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

