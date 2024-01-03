The 'cozy cloud' queen mattress that provides 'instant back pain relief’ is on sale for $340 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s officially the new year and you might be thinking about what your 2024 resolution is going to be. Whether it is to be more active, eat healthier, wake up earlier, or improve your lifestyle in any way, the easiest step is to get a good night’s sleep. If you’ve already replaced your bedding and are looking for a more thorough solution, consider getting a new mattress.

The Signature Design by Ashley Queen Hybrid Mattress is on sale right now for just $340, a 29% discount from its original price. This product has over 31,700 five-star ratings at Amazon and has sold over 1,000 times in the past month alone. Whether it’s to aid a New Year’s resolution or simply to get a better night’s sleep, this is a deal you’ll want to jump on before it’s too late because a queen-size mattress — especially a high-quality option — for this price is a steal.

Made with comfort support foam and 9-inch wrapped coils that provide pressure relief and body contouring, this five-layer mattress is perfect for back, side, and stomach sleepers. It features a layer of gel memory foam for optimal temperature control and breathability as well as a layer of soft quilt foam for additional comfort. Everything is held together by fire-retardant polyester fabric, and it adds up to 12-inches of cozy bliss total.

Unlike traditional memory foam mattresses with a high-density polyfoam core, hybrid mattresses use a coil system to provide more support and will even last longer due to the ample edge reinforcement. Experts recommend a hybrid mattress for hot sleepers because of the coil system’s heat dissipation abilities. A hybrid mattress is also ideal for those who want pressure relief but still enjoy the responsiveness of an innerspring bed.

In addition to the queen size, the mattress also comes in twin, full, king, and California king sizes at various price points in addition to 8-inch and 10-inch styles. Rest assured, no matter what size of mattress you need, you will enjoy quality sleep. One five-star reviewer said they even got “instant back pain relief.”

“After six years of use, it's still the same great sleep as when it was brand new… no signs of wear at all,” another shopper wrote . “I sleep great on it, and there is no tossing and turning during the night because of pain points. It's like sleeping on a cozy cloud. [It’s] the best mattress ever!”