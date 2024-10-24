Amazon is selling an 'elegant' $240 wicker patio set for just $150, and shoppers say it's 'well-made and sturdy'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spending time on your patio can be a year-round activity if you have the right patio furniture (and nice weather). Comfort, function, and looks should all combine to give you the perfect lounging spot in your backyard. We found a patio set that does exactly that, and it's currently on sale at Amazon, but not for long.

The Shintenchi 4-Piece Wicker Patio Set is only $150 right now. This set usually costs far more, at $240, when not on sale. That's why time is of the essence for such a limited-time deal. This is one of the best outdoor furniture sets that Amazon sells, as proven by the plethora of rave reviews. It includes a loveseat, two ottomans that double as seats, and a coffee table with a tempered glass top.

Shintenchi 4-Piece Wicker Patio Set, $150 (was $240) at Amazon

The durable powder-coated steel frame is covered in premium PE rattan wicker, which is both beautiful and weather-resistant. Each cushion includes a toggle clip to hold it in place, and they also have zipper-sealed cushion covers. The covers are machine-washable and easy to remove and replace. The beauty of a four-piece set like this one is that it allows you to reconfigure it based on your space or how you'd like the conversation to flow.

Amazon shoppers were impressed with this patio set. One called it " perfect for small decks ," adding, "If you're looking for something small and homey, this is it."

Another said, "This is a very attractive patio set that is really well-made and sturdy. I also really like the tempered glass coffee table. The gray glass looks great and it has a simple but elegant design." Many other reviewers praised the set's easy-to-assemble design and sturdy build.