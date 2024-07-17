Amazon is selling a $100 cordless vacuum and mop combo for only $60 during Prime Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having the proper tools can make a huge difference in the time and effort it takes to keep your floors clean. With that being said, now is the perfect time to stock up on new cleaning machines considering this is your last chance to take advantage of Prime Day deals are already in full swing.

Amazon's two-day sale is almost over, but right now, you can still score the Shark Vacmop Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop on sale for only $60. That's nearly half off the original $100 price, and it even comes with four disposable mop pads that shoppers say "last forever." Plus, a 12-ounce bottle of cleaning solution to get you started.

The best part is you don't need a Prime membership to get the steep discount, but you will for the rest of the deals and you can sign up for only $15 per month or do a free 30-day trial if you haven't already.

Shark Vacmop Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop, $60 (was $100) at Amazon

This vacuum and mop combo uses a powerful motor to suck up dirt and debris before the mop pad gathers anything left behind while making stubborn stains disappear. The only thing to note is that you can't vacuum and spray cleaning solution simultaneously, so you'll want to spray the solution ahead of time or do it afterward. Since you only need the one machine to complete both jobs, that means having the Shark VacMop Pro on hand can also help free up space in your cleaning closet.

It features a lightweight and portable design that's easy to use all throughout the house and even on stairs. The only maintenance it requires is to swap the mop pad every so often, and you can do so at the touch of a button without getting your hands dirty.

Over 18,000 people have given this tool a five-star rating and more than 10,000 have already sold in the past 30 days. That number is sure to increase as Prime Day comes closer, so don't miss your chance to grab one at an unbeatable price.

"How have I lived without this," one shopper asked . "For under $100 its suction power is amazing and one pad lasts forever. I replaced a pad after numerous uses only because I had cleaned up some high traffic areas, and the pad itself was very dirty but I couldn’t believe the little compartment that holds the debris was still working! It packs extremely full, yet continues to have incredible vacuuming power!"