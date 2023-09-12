This stick vacuum called a 'powerhouse in disguise’ is $121 off at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With tons of cordless vacuums on the market these days, people often forget how convenient a corded vacuum actually is since it can be used continuously without needing to worry about the battery dying. And they usually cost way less, especially when you find one on sale.

The Shark Rocket Corded Vacuum Cleaner has a lightweight and thin design that is easy to maneuver and doesn’t take up a lot of space. While this alone makes it a great option for anyone living in a small space with minimal storage, it’s a whopping $121 off at Amazon right now.

It uses an advanced motor with high-powered suction to pick up dirt, debris, and hair from carpets and hard floors. Swivel steering allows you to reach every crack and crevice, and the top portion even detaches to double as a handheld vacuum. With interchangeable attachments like a crevice tool, pet hair tool, and dusting brush, you can easily clean furniture, vehicles, stairs, and hard-to-reach areas.

Shark HV301 Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum, $129 (was $250) at Amazon

We understand that shoppers’ experiences are important while searching for a reliable new vacuum, and luckily, this model has over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon to back it up. One person claimed that it makes cleaning “so much easier” and added that it “really does pick up everything.”

Another reviewer wrote that it’s a “powerhouse in disguise” with “incredible suction.” They added, “it pulled dog hair out of that carpet from a dog I haven't had in five months and could not see.”

This Shark vacuum doesn’t go on sale like this very often, considering this is the lowest price it has been since last year, and it’s not even Prime Big Deal Days—aka Amazon’s second Prime Day. So take this as your sign to add one to your cart for $129 while you can. After all, there’s no telling how long the deal will last.

