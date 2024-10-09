Walmart is selling an 'amazing' $200 vacuum for only $97 that shoppers say is 'better than Dyson'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Good and affordable vacuums can be tough to come by. Whether you want a cordless stick vacuum or a more hands-free robot vacuum, a solid mid-range vacuum can set you back a few hundred dollars. But we spotted an incredible deal on a vacuum during the Walmart Holiday Deals sale that will clean your floors efficiently without breaking the bank.

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Vacuum Cleaner is 51% off during the major sales event, going from $200 to $97. For a vacuum cleaner with over 6,900 five-star ratings, we couldn't think of a better deal.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Vacuum Cleaner, $97 (was $199) at Walmart

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Vacuum Cleaner is a corded, upright vacuum that's packed with cleaning power. Despite being a lightweight vacuum at only 13.7 pounds, its heavy-duty suction can easily transition between deep cleaning carpets to being more gentle on hardwood floors with the touch of a button. It's also equipped with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter that can remove and contain 99.9% of dust and allergens. And with a large dust bin, you'll be able to vacuum for longer without having to make frequent trips to the trash to empty it out.

But as the name suggests, the vacuum has a lift-away feature that allows you to remove the canister and clean areas that are harder to reach.

According to shoppers, the vacuum is lightweight and "easy to use." One customer wrote that it "has the most powerful suction of any vacuum cleaner I've ever owned." Another shopper with multiple rugs and hardwood floors in their home wrote that it's "by far the best vacuum I've ever used."

It's also great for people with pets. One reviewer wrote that "I only thought my floor was clean" with an old, pet vacuum, until they used this pick from Shark. "I was both astounded and disgusted by what came off of my 'clean' floors that I vacuum everyday," they wrote.

"Better than Dyson," one shopper wrote. "I had just vacuumed my carpet with my Dyson, then went over the carpet again with the Shark. I couldn't believe the amount of dust, debris, and pet hair it got up. It filled the canister. I couldn't believe how much cleaner my rugs look. The suction is so powerful. I was so impressed."

Another shopper wrote that the vacuum is "amazing" and it's "very light weight but cleans like a true champion." They also noted that it "has great suction," has "easy to use attachments," and that it's "very easy to take apart" to move and clean around the house.