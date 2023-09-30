A robot vacuum that ‘truly cleans everywhere’ is $100 off at Amazon—the lowest price it has ever been

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Every household should have at least one vacuum on hand, and if you’re searching for a model that does the majority of the work for you, then a robot vacuum is a great choice. Thankfully, that doesn’t mean you have to spend upwards of $1,000 to get a reliable machine from a trusted brand because we found a steep Amazon discount that’s not available anywhere else.
The
Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum, $200 (was $300) at
Amazon
By downloading the SharkClean app to your Android or IOS device you’ll be able to schedule cleanings, adjust settings, set timers, and receive alerts about your vacuum. To control it with just your voice, connect it to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. These innovative features make it easy and convenient to accommodate people with busy schedules who might not have time to vacuum themselves as you’ll just come home to a clean house.
This robot vacuum uses a powerful motor with lots of suction power paired with a self-cleaning brush roll to pick up hair and debris from deep within your carpets without becoming clogged. It navigates the room row-by-row to maximize coverage and ensure it cleans every inch of the floor. With an extra-large dustbin, it can clean large areas without having to stop. Everything sucked in passes through a high-efficiency filtration system that captures dust, pollen, and allergens to clean the air while it vacuums all around.
Although it runs for up to 90 minutes on a single charge (depending on the cleaning mode), it’ll automatically return to its docking station to recharge and will resume the cleaning session once it’s ready.
Out of the 400 people who have given it a five-star rating,
“I love my Shark cleaner; I’m amazed at how much it picks up daily,”
Since the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
