Walmart is selling a $399 Shark cordless vacuum for only $169, and shoppers say it's the 'best' they've ever used

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s never too late to refresh your space and hunt down those pesky dust bunnies. But if your clunky, old vacuum isn’t up to the task, it’s time to look at your options.

Your search should start with this Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum , selling for $230 less than its retail price of $399 at Walmart.

For just $169, you can get all the benefits you’d want from a modern vacuum: it excels at carpet and hardwood floors, offers super-strong suction, a swiveling brush head, Shark’s Clean Sense IQ tech that promises to detect dirt and dust you can’t see and boosts power for up to 50% better pickup, and a run time of up to 40 minutes.

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum, $169 (was $399) at Walmart

Like an air purifier, this Shark vacuum can capture and trap 99.9% of dust, odor, and allergens (e.g. pollen) thanks to HEPA filtration and send them packing.

One neat benefit for pet owners: This Shark model offers a self-cleaning brush roll, which means better pick-up and no more tangling.

"My favorite vacuum cleaner," One reviewer wrote. "It is small and compact, but does the job. Even though the battery is small, I can vacuum my whole house on one charge. We have a 1700 square-foot house with carpet only in the bedrooms. It's great on both hardwood and carpet."

As you’d expect from this lightweight cordless vacuum, the Shark Cordless Pro can conveniently switch over to a handheld vacuum, to help you clean the inside of your car, flour off of kitchen surfaces, and wherever else you’d need it.

"This is so light and it picks up dog hair very well," another reviewer wrote. "I love that it detaches to use as a handheld. Loved it so much I got one for my daughter."

Need more convincing? This $169 price is the best we’ve seen, beating out the prices from other retailers like Amazon and Home Depot. Plus, you can shop worry-free since it comes with a 5-year warranty.

If your old vacuum is still tethered to the wall, seriously consider this deal. You won’t regret this upgrade.