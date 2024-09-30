This new self-emptying Shark vacuum keeps my house spotless despite 2 shedding dogs, and it even empties itself

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re not quite sold on a robot vacuum but want to make your floor cleaning process a little more hands off, the new Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System is the way to go. This smart vacuum comes complete with impressive suction, high-tech smart features like an automatic dirt-detecting mode, and includes a dock that both charges and self-empties. Comparable vacuums on the market will easily run you over double the price, but at just $500, this Shark model is a steal.

Where cordless vacuums from other brands like Dyson can reach well over $1,000 for the top-tier models, Shark’s price points stay much more manageable. The Cordless PowerDetect system features the brand’s strongest suction and best smart functions to date, but it only costs $500.

Self-emptying robot vacuums are pretty much standard in 2024, but self-emptying cordless stick vacuums aren’t nearly as common. The dock on the Cordless PowerDetect System is a huge draw — it charges, empties the vacuum’s canister after every clean, and acts as a storage space for your vacuum when you’re not using it. While most stick vacuum docks require you to drill holes in the wall for installation, this Shark dock stands on its own, making it a great choice for renters. I love that the dock comes with a built-in odor neutralizer, so even if you don’t empty it until it’s full, you won’t smell any debris left in it.

The included dock boasts a 2-liter capacity, meaning that you can suck up dirt, pet hair, and crumbs to your heart’s content without having to empty it for up to 45 days in most homes. Shark says that the dock on the Clean & Empty system locks away over 99.97% of dust and allergens, making it a good pick for folks with allergies. During testing, we noticed that the self-empty function on the dock was quite loud for about 15 seconds at a time, but the convenience factor outweighs the short burst of noise. If you need some quiet time and don’t want your vacuum to self-empty, you can also opt to put the dock on sleep mode.

In terms of performance, the Cordless PowerDetect vacuum comes with a number of upgraded cleaning features. The first is automatic dirt detecting thanks to the DuoClean Detect nozzle, which adjusts the amount of suction based on the amount of debris on the floor, the type of floor you’re vacuuming on, and whether or not you’re near an edge or corner. The vacuum can also sense if you’re in a darker area and will turn on a built-in LED light to help you see hidden food bits and pet hair. If you don’t want to use the automatic detect mode, you can also opt for the more manual eco and boost modes.

During testing, I loved using detect mode on hard floors. It worked especially well in corners and up against baseboards, where it was able to suck up dog hair and other gunk that had been shoved to the wayside. Other vacuums I’ve tested tend to push this debris further into the corners, but the PowerDetect cordless vac actually cleaned it up without me needing to break out the crevice tool.

When switching between wood floors and traditional, flat woven rugs, the detect mode transitioned seamlessly and picked up a ton of tough hair, dust, and specks from my rugs. The only problem I had with detect mode was on my standard Ruggable rugs specifically. The detect mode was too powerful for these rugs, and sucked them up off of the velcro pad instead of cleaning them. I solved this problem by just using the manual eco mode instead of detect. The vacuum did great on my other Ruggable rugs with cushioned rug pads.

Vacuums with built-in illumination really show you how disgusting your floors are, and the LED light on the bottom of this vacuum does just that. Similar to other vacuum models on the market with a “laser” attached, the LED light lights up hidden dust and debris on hard floors, so you can ensure a truly spotless clean.

I personally own the Dyson Outsize vacuum, and the suction power on the Cordless PowerDetect is definitely similar. The Cordless PowerDetect easily sucks up just about every kind of crumb you could have in your house, and the DuoClean Detect Nozzle actually picks up dirt, dust, dog hair, and other larger particle debris when pushed in both directions — forward and backwards. That sets it apart from most other vacuums, which can have a hard time picking up larger debris when pulled backwards due to the back of their nozzles being too close to the ground.

Shark says that the battery runtime on one charge is 70 minutes, and this rang true in my testing. The battery life is definitely long enough to completely vacuum most homes, even if you live in a larger, two-floor house. In terms of accessories, the Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System comes with a Crevice Tool that’s ideal for getting into small spaces where the full vacuum doesn’t fit, and a Pet Multi-Tool that can be used two ways: with the bristle attachment to scrub off stubborn pet messes, or without it as an upholstery cleaner to banish pet hair from couches and chairs.