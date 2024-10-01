Amazon is selling a 'life-changing' $300 wet-dry vacuum and mop combo for only $200 ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes it feels like you need multiple machines to clean a single floor in your home, but constantly switching between a standard vacuum, an electric mop, and a broom can feel like an exhausting game of musical chairs. Thankfully, we found a vacuum that can do all that, and more, and it's on sale right now at Amazon.

The Shark Cordless All-In-One HydroVac MessMaster is a vacuum and a mop in a single package for only $200. That's an impressive $100 off the regular price. If you want to be a more efficient cleaner and a more frugal shopper, then this little machine can help you do both. As an early Prime Big Deals Day sale item, you can get it at such a low price before everyone else.

Shark Cordless All-In-One HydroVac MessMaster, $200 (was $300) at Amazon

This vacuum and mop combo has so many features that it's hard to know where to begin. For starters, the vacuum is self-cleaning, so there's less manual maintenance after cleaning your floors. It also has a specially-treated antimicrobial brushroll that keeps internal mold and mildew at bay. This powerful cleaning tool is just as effective on carpets as it is on hard surfaces. The mopping feature is an added benefit that's rarely found in vacuums at this price point. When used with Shark's odor-neutralizing concentrate, pet owners will be thrilled with the fresh-smelling results. Thanks to its cordless design, there are no unwieldy cords to deal with when trying to clean your home, and you can use it practically anywhere.

Tons of Amazon customers were impressed with this wet-dry vacuum. One shopper called it "life-changing" and added, "my floors have never been cleaner. I find it easy to use, easy to empty the dirty tank, and easy to refill the clean tank." Another buyer shared that they "love it" and claimed, "I've had several different varieties of vac-mops over the years and I'm really impressed with this one. It has great suction, maneuverability, and really cleans the floors."