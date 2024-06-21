Skip to main content
Amazon's top-selling robot vacuum that makes shoppers' lives '80x easier' is $300 off right now
image caption
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation

Amazon's top-selling robot vacuum that makes shoppers' lives '80x easier' is $300 off right now

Get the robot vacuum loved by almost 20,000 people for half off (while you can).

Courtesy of Amazon

Get the robot vacuum loved by almost 20,000 people for half off (while you can).

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every household deals with its fair share of debris, allergens, and dander — whether you have a ton of pets or are constantly cooking, planting, and more. These are just some of the scenarios in which Shark’s AI Ultra Voice Control Robot vacuum has helped keep Amazon shoppers’ homes clean despite their individual odds. And while some five-star reviewers previously called the robot vacuum “worth every single penny,” it’s now hit one of its lowest prices ever. 

You can get Shark’s high-tech robot vacuum for 50% off, making it now just $300. Shoppers note that the bagless receptacle, housed in the base of the machine, exceeded the expected 60-day capacity, lasting as many as 10 extra days before needing to be emptied. With that longevity, along with voice control compatibility, several streamlining functions in the accompanying app, and a self-cleaning, anti-hair wrap brush roll, this Shark device makes cleaning both hard floors and carpets exceptionally convenient. 

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control and Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $300 (was $599) at Amazon 

The Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self Empty Base 60-Day Capacity is a "game changer" with almost 20,000 perfect ratings and $301 off in after-Christmas sales on Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation

According to shoppers, from first use, the brand’s Matrix Clean Navigation has the cleaner methodically charting a grid-like route to ensure every spot is covered and every speck accounted for.

One shopper said, "After the robot completed the first cleaning, magically, a map of the house appeared and once I got the image turned right-side up, it was simple to name the rooms.” As for performance, the person added: “I mentioned the fairly deep-pile carpet in the bedroom. The robot handled it with aplomb. There was a noticeable change in speed and ease of operation but it pushed through without a whimper.” 

Another shopper had said the vacuum “makes our life 80x easier” when they first purchased this Shark, then doubled back a year later to update their review and reveal it’s “still totally worth it.”

Walmart logo is seen at store in Miami, United States

Walmart is selling a $250 cordless stick vacuum that 'lasts longer than Dyson' for only $75

Read More
Walmart logo is seen at store in Miami, United States

Walmart is selling a $250 cordless stick vacuum that 'lasts longer than Dyson' for only $75

Read More

The robot vacuum returns to its dock when the battery is low and it’s time to recharge, making cheerful sounds along the way to signal its actions (one Amazon shopper who left a video review commented “I love that tone; it tells me when it’s done”).

In the SharkClean App, where you can control your Shark from your phone and set your customized cleaning schedule, you’ll also find more resources and tips for how to maximize the benefits of the robot vacuum. With so many reviewers touting this little guy’s ability to suction up tons of hair even when up against shedding pets, teenage girls, and high-pile carpets (fluffier styles with long fibers) yet remain tangle-free, it seems like getting one at a half-off discount will get you closer to cleaner floors with less hassle.

Shop the Shark AI Ultra voice controlled, self-emptying robot vacuum for just $300 on Amazon while you can.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
AmazonHousehold Products

Exclusive Investor Content

Market Recon

⭐Who keeps turning down the heat on Wall Street?

Investing vs Speculating: Key Differences

⭐Meisler: Something smells when speculation becomes this ridiculous

Video: Here Are the Changes to Make to Your 2018 Investing Strategy

⭐Where are stocks as we begin 2025? What should be expected going forward?

S&P-500-danger-zone_LEAD_DB_102023

⭐The S&P 500 is struggling... but here's the good news

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now