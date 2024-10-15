Walmart's 'must buy' $150 8-piece cookware set is just $32 during a limited flash sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cooking with inferior tools leads to inferior meals. That's why it's important to always have a good cookware set. Unfortunately, high quality rarely comes at a low price. Lucky for you, we found a loophole. Walmart has a great set of pots and pans on sale right now, but only for a limited time.

The Sensarte Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set is only $32 at the moment, down from the regular price of $150. This is a flash deal, meaning it'll be gone before you know it. Act fast, or it may be too late.

Sensarte Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set, $32 (was $150) at Walmart

If you've been looking for cookware that's attractive, efficient, and functional, then this is the set for you. It showcases a nonstick white granite surface that conducts heat quickly. Unlike lesser cookware, the granite covers the bottom as well, rather than opting for a cheaper steel base. It's smokeless, PFOA chemical-free, and dishwasher safe. The removable handle allows for easy storage and quick transition from cookware to tableware. Included are a 1.5-quart sauce pan with lid, a 10-inch frying pan, an 8-inch frying pan, an 8-inch refrigerator storage lid, two pot protectors, and a removable handle.

Hundreds of Walmart customers raved about the quality of this cookware, and gave it a five-star rating. One buyer called it "out of this world," and added "We cooked bacon and then eggs in the larger pan and I was shocked at how fast they cooked! Cleanup was amazingly simple, as nothing stuck. I like them so much I might buy the larger set." Another shopper, who described the set as a "must buy," said "I love these pans. I have not one bad thing to say."