Walmart's 'must buy' $150 8-piece cookware set is just $32 during a limited flash sale

Sensarte Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set, $32 (was $150) at
Walmart
If you've been looking for cookware that's attractive, efficient, and functional, then this is the set for you. It showcases a nonstick white granite surface that conducts heat quickly. Unlike lesser cookware, the granite covers the bottom as well, rather than opting for a cheaper steel base. It's smokeless, PFOA chemical-free, and dishwasher safe. The removable handle allows for easy storage and quick transition from cookware to tableware. Included are a 1.5-quart sauce pan with lid, a 10-inch frying pan, an 8-inch frying pan, an 8-inch refrigerator storage lid, two pot protectors, and a removable handle.
Hundreds of Walmart customers raved about the quality of this cookware, and gave it a five-star rating. One buyer called it "out of this world," and added "We cooked bacon and then eggs in the larger pan and I was shocked at how fast they cooked! Cleanup was amazingly simple, as nothing stuck. I like them so much I might buy the larger set." Another shopper, who described the set as a "must buy," said "I love these pans. I have not one bad thing to say."
