Looking for new travel headphones? These new earbuds from Sennheiser are perfect

The end of the year is always a busy time for a lot of folks to hit the open road, fly through the air, or hop on a train to visit friends and family during the holidays. And if you’re like millions of others, you’re probably in the market for some new travel gear.

A great addition to any travel setup is a new pair of earbuds, giving you an outlet if you want to zone out and listen to some music or a podcast during your journey. Of course, you can’t just get any old pair of earbuds–you need a good pair, one that has all the smart features you’ll need for the best experience possible.

That’s where Sennheiser comes in. The Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are some of the best you can get for traveling, thanks to their versatile feature set and premium sound quality.

Sennheiser is one of the leaders in the industry when it comes to sound quality, and the Momentum True Wireless 3 are no exception. They feature advanced custom drivers with high-resolution wireless audio support to deliver incredible sound in a compact package. They’ll sound great out of the box, and if you want to tweak them later, you’ll find a variety of settings in Sennheiser’s companion app to achieve the exact sound you want.

Of course, if you’re traveling, you won’t want to hear all the noise of an airplane or the sound of cars passing by. That’s where ANC comes in handy. Sennheiser built custom active noise canceling into the Momentum True Wireless 3 to block out all the annoying noise around you, while maximizing sound quality at the same time.

Plus, it can adapt to your environment, so you won’t need to worry about any high-pitched screams or loud engines interrupting your music. And if you do need to know what’s going on, you can switch to transparency mode, letting you tap into the world around you without having to take the earbuds out.

Your voice will sound crystal clear during phone calls or FaceTimes, thanks to a three-microphone array on each earbud. It’s also handy if you speak to the voice assistant on your phone, since the mics will have an easier time understanding what you just said.

All of this technology gets jammed into a sleek and sophisticated pair of earbuds that are as durable as they are good-looking. They sit comfortably in your ears with a variety of ear tip sizes in the box, which will let you customize the fit to your liking. They also don’t stick out too far either, which is important if you don’t want them to fall out while on the go.

Speaking of which, if you wear them outside or at your hotel’s gym, have peace of mind in knowing they’re IPX4 rated, so they can handle a little rain or sweat with no issue. If you plan on going hard during your travels, Sennheiser’s Sport True Wireless are even more durable. These offer even stronger water resistance and a few unique designs for athletes and regular gym rats.

When you’re traveling, you’ll want good battery life out of any device you carry, and the Momentum True Wireless 3 pack a solid punch. With up to seven hours of playback time and an additional 28 hours from the charging case, you’ll be good to go from point A to point B without having to stop to juice back up. And when it comes time to plug in, you can use the USB-C port on the back, the same port found on the latest iPhone 15.

With a durable design, excellent sound quality, and compatibility with both iOS and Android, Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 3 offer one of the best earbud experiences for anyone on the go. And at $279, they’re well worth the asking price.

