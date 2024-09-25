Walmart is selling an 'excellent' $120 fire pit for just $40, and shoppers say it's the 'perfect size'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Although many people hold bonfires in the summer, there's truly nothing like the smell of firewood, roasting marshmallows, and crisp fall air. And while upgrading your backyard can mean a new bistro set, shed, or furniture, a fire pit is the most affordable—and enticing—way to upgrade your outdoor activities.

We found this Segmart Fire Pit on super sale over at Walmart, and at $80 off, it's practically irresistible. Shoppers call it "excellent" and "perfect" for their needs.

Segmart Fire Pit, $40 (was $120) at Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

The pit is 22 by 22 by 20.5 inches, and the bowl sits raised off the ground, so you don't have to worry as much about what you set it on. The legs are also sturdy and well balanced, so there isn't a concern about it falling over, but it only weighs just under 9 pounds, so a single person can easily move it without help.

It is made from a 100% iron mesh and frame, which is incredibly durable and holds up to high heats. The mesh lid protects against rogue sparks, while still allowing you to fully experience the fire. "This fire pit is the perfect size for my backyard and is suitable for 3 to 5 people to gather around," said one customer.

Another wrote, "Very easy to assemble, all parts included just need a screwdriver— it was together in minutes, Very sturdy, and the perfect size for our small yard."