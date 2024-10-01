Walmart is selling a $60 Sealy pillow set for only $30 that shoppers say is 'the most comfortable ever'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With super soft bedding, mattress toppers, and comforters, heavenly sleep is in fact something you can buy. One of the best ways to give your bed an instant refresh is with new pillows—and if you're after the cloud-inspired feel, the Sealy Cloud Pillow is a great choice.

This pillow usually goes for $60 for a set, but right now Walmart is selling them for only $30, which is half of the price.. That's only $15 a pillow!

Sealy Cloud Pillow Set, $30 (was $60) at Walmart

This pillow is stuffed with a down alternative fill, and has a pintuck design that helps make it more durable, while also giving it a cloud-like appearance.

"I purchased these on a whim after Walmart recommended them when I was searching for bedding," said one shopper. "They have turned out to be the most comfortable pillows that I have ever used in my 42 years. They were so nice that I ended up buying a second set the day after the first set came. They are soft, fluffy and like laying your head on a cloud, but they still offer support whether you sleep on your back or side. The morning after the first night I slept on them was the first morning I hadn't woken up with neck pain in years. I've tried so many pillows and these are honestly the best."

The pillows are hypoallergenic and can be stuffed in the washing machine for a refresh—great for pet owners or those battling seasonal allergies. They can also be re-fluffed by hand or by a quick toss in the dryer with some tennis balls. "I fluffed them in the dryer like the instructions said," claimed one shopper. "and they fluffed up thick and soft like a cloud. I love, love, love my new pillows !!!"