This now-$10 dryer vent cleaning kit has shoppers 'horrified and delighted by how much lint it pulled out'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
In case you didn't know, clothes dryers are one of the leading causes of house fires in the United States, according to experts. An easy way to help prevent this is to do regular cleaning and maintenance on your appliance to ensure it's running smoothly.
Instead of allowing lint to build up inside the machine's pipes, we recommend purchasing the
With the adapter attached, the hose is compatible with most vacuum cleaners (even some Dyson models) and is used to suck out debris from deep within the exhaust system while the brush is used to remove excess lint built up inside the lint trap. After just one pass, you might be just as shocked as thousands of shoppers to discover what has been hiding inside your dryer.
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $10 (was $13) at
Amazon
Not only can this cleaning kit help prevent house fires, but it can also keep your appliances running smoothly. After all, one of the main reasons dryers stop working is due to buildup that blocks vents and prevents airflow and heat from drying your clothes. It's recommended to clean your dryer at least once a year thoroughly, but every six months wouldn't hurt if you're using it regularly. "This little set has made a noticeable difference in drying time and there’s more lint on the trap these days, which I’m assuming means the air is being vented out better,"
Over 10,000 kits have sold in the past 30 days alone and with spring cleaning in full swing, we don't anticipate that number dropping any time soon. Thousands of shoppers swear by it including
"I was horrified and delighted by how much lint it pulled out,"
If you've never cleaned your clothes dryer before or haven't done so in a long time, take this as your sign to do so and order the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.