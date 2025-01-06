Walmart's bestselling $160 nightstand is on sale for only $29, and buyers say it's 'perfectly priced and sized'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The best nightstands offer beauty and versatility in equal measure. If you can also find one for a good price, then you're ahead of the game. Walmart can help reach that goal with a great deal on one of its bestselling nightstands. The useful piece of furniture is available at an unbeatable discount of 82% off!

The Satifur Fabric Drawer Nightstand is only $29 right now, which is an incredible $131 off the regular price of $160. If that's not the perfect excuse to buy a matching set, we don't know what is! Even if you add two nightstands to your cart, you're still only spending a total of $60 and saving $100.

Satifur Fabric Drawer Nightstand, $29 (was $160) at Walmart

This nightstand is so well-designed, that it can have as many different uses as you want. The raised shelf suspended above the drawers makes it as convenient as a sofa end table as it does a nightstand. Its spacious fabric-sided drawers can be folded flat for easy storage when not in use. It has an attractive wood-grain finish that matches perfectly with any color story you may be telling with your decor. The nightstand is available in four sizes and three colorways.

Walmart customers absolutely loved this nightstand. One said it offered the "best bang for the buck," saying it's also "easy to move around and easy for the kids to put clothes away."

Another shopper said they "highly recommend" the nightstand, adding, "This was perfectly priced and sized for my daughter's bed in her dorm! We decided last minute she needed something next to her bed…this was perfect! Priced way cheaper than others and made really well! Looks so nice!"