Wayfair is selling a $270 wicker patio set for just $83, and shoppers say it's a 'great piece of furniture'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Patio furniture comes in all shapes, sizes, and formats. From small bistro sets to large conversation sets, anything is possible, but sometimes what you need is simplicity. For those who want straightforward, comfortable seating that won't take up too much space, Wayfair has you covered

The Sand and Stable Fallon Patio Set is just $83 at the moment, which is a 69% discount off the regular price of $270. This is a solid all-in-one outdoor seating set for the corner of your patio or even a small balcony. It includes a loveseat with a built-in table down the middle that's ideal for two people to enjoy morning coffee or an afternoon treat.

Sand and Stable Fallon Patio Set, $83 (was $270) at Wayfair

Most patio sets include multiple pieces so you can reconfigure as you see fit. But the convenience of a loveseat with a built-in table, like this one, can't be overstated. With a waterproof steel frame covered in beautiful wicker, this set has looks and brawn. The washable cushions are soft and thick while the wood grain tabletop in-between is large enough to hold drinks and snacks. You can even keep books or other items nearby in the small cubby underneath the table.

Wayfair customers were more than satisfied with this "great" patio set. One buyer said, "I purchased the set and was pleased with the quality. The directions are easy to follow and it is a very nice color. Overall, I'm happy with the purchase and will most likely buy another one." Others called it a "good value" and "a great piece of furniture." Many also praised the ease of assembly.