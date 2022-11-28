Samsung's Freestyle Projector Is $400 Off for Cyber Monday

Samsung’s The Freestyle projector has had a wild year, starting with a buzzy announcement at CES 2022 and earning a spot on Oprah’s Favorites Things. And now for Cyber Monday, it’s available at the lowest price ever.

Woot! is offering Samsung’s portable projector for a full $400 off at $499.99. And yes, it bests Samsung’s own $300 discount on its first portable, smart projector.

The Freestyle is one of the more unique gadgets in Samsung’s entertainment line. It falls into the same camp as The Frame or The Sero as a lifestyle device. It’s all about the experience - you can cast up to a 100-inch FullHD screen on practically any surface.

Thanks to a study design with a built-in stand, you can rotate The Freestyle to point at the ceiling—fun for watching movies in bed—on a wall, or even the floor. Once turned on, it will also automatically level the picture to avoid a crooked one. There is even a decent speaker built into the projector, but you can connect an external audio device as well.

While it is portable, there is no battery built-in, so you need to have this projector plugged in via USB-C to a power source. This can be either to a wall plug, a 60-watt adapter is included in the box, or into a portable battery like one from Anker.

We’ll also note that The Freestyle performs in dimly lit indoor spaces and best where you can control the light (possibly with curtains), or outdoors when it is nighttime. The Freestyle can get bright, but cannot battle direct sunlight to create a vivid image.

At $400 off, Samsung’s The Freestyle is a really good value. You can score the deal here at Woot! and see our full review of the projector here.

