Samsung’s The Frame TV and Odyssey Ark Are Up to $1,000 Off

Like clockwork, Samsung’s weeklong event--Discover Samsung--is back in action from May 15 to May 21 as the technology giant celebrates summer. Leading the pack on the first day of deals are some serious savings on The Frame TV and the Odyssey Ark.

We’re breaking down both of these ahead, but you can see the full list of deals by category on Samsung’s dedicated landing page here.

In typical Samsung fashion, they’re discounting the TV that looks as good when it’s on as it does when it is turned off. The trick here is that thanks to a 4K QLED panel with an anti-reflection coating, it can display art when the TV is off and you might just do a double-take. Not only will it look realistic as environmental or artificial light won’t shine, but you also won’t see household objects reflected on the screen.

Art Mode is available by default and you can choose from thousands of works of arts when you pair that with a subscription. Additionally, using the SmartThings app on iOS or Android, you can see your own photos for display on The Frame. It’s a really nice personal touch. Not to mention the 4K QLED panel works exceptionally well for TV Shows or movies with a high resolution that delivers crisp details. Colors really pop with a serious amount of vibrancy here as well.

You can save up to $800 off The Frame, but you’ll need to opt for the humongous 85-inch to score the maximum amount of savings. If you have the space, the 85-inch Frame can be the centerpiece of your home entertainment setup and it is down to $3,499.99.

For most folks though, we’d recommend the 65-inch size--it’s still an expensive panel for viewing content on and delivers all the key features. Heck, that goes for any model of the Frame. Samsung is discounting every model but the 32-inch size as well.

Remember, while you do get a “Slim Fit Wall Mount” in the box, you don’t get a “Frame Bezel” which really is needed to create the ultimate immersion that the Frame TV is a work of art. These come in four shades--Modern White, Modern Teak, Modern Brown, and Modern Beige--and start at $99 for the 43-inch, go up to $149.99 for the 50- and 55-inch, and scale to $199.99 for the 65-, 75, and 85-inch. Well worth a pick up if you’re getting The Frame TV though.

Additionally, if you want to display art in horizontal as well as vertical, you can get the auto-rotating wall mount. Which, you guessed it, allows the Frame TV to rotate its orientation with the click of a button.

If you’re after the biggest screen possible with the best vibrancy and visuals for gaming or even for browsing the web, Samsung’s Odyssey Ark is definitely worth a look. We’ll be honest, it is a splurge, but it’s a curved 55-inch screen with a 1-millisecond response time and a 165Hz refresh rate. Did we mention it’s using Quantum Mini-LEDs behind the panel as well?

That makes for a very compelling visual experience and it could even give you an edge with gaming as it all feels instant along with the visuals wrapping around you. For flight simulators, you could opt for a horizontal view or spin the screen to vertical for a “Cockpit Mode” in which the screen wraps over you. You can even watch multiple inputs at once and split the screen.

Like any good gaming screen, it offers RGB lighting on the back to set the scene and supports Dolby Atmos with what Samsung calls “Sound Dome Technology.” Essentially you’ll get sound produced from the four corners of the display.

At just $1,999.99, thanks to a $1,000 discount from the new, lower $2,999.99 MSRP, this brings the Odyssey Ark down to the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Just make sure you have the space for it!

Best Discover Samsung Summer Deals

Alongside the savings on The Frame TV and the Odyssey Ark screen, here are some of our other favorite deals from Discover Samsung.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.