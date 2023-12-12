The Disney version of Samsung's Frame TV is on a rare sale, but it's sure to sell out soon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the many ways Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary is by launching a bevy of exciting new products. And one of our favorites is Samsung’s Frame TV Disney 100 Edition—a magical spin on the most aesthetically pleasing TV that famously showcases artwork and photos. This limited-edition television comes with 100 pieces of Disney artwork out of the box, a solar-powered remote with a hidden Mickey, and a Disney-platinum (aka silver) aluminum bezel in the box.

It quickly sold out after its initial August drop and was restocked in October. Now, just a few weeks before Christmas, Samsung’s 55-inch and 65-inch Frame TV Disney 100 Edition is $200 off , marking the cheapest this special edition product has ever been.

55-inch The Frame Disney100 Edition, $1,500 (was $1,700) at Samsung

The magic trick with a normal Frame TV is that you’ll see artwork or a photo of your choosing instead of a black screen when it's off. That same trick is here on the Disney 100 edition with some extra magic. Whether you’re a fan of Mickey, Woody from Toy Story, Iron Man, or the Mandalorian, you’re in luck as all the major Disney universes—Disney Animation, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic—are featured in the pre-loaded artwork.

Like a regular Frame TV, you get a vibrant, crisp picture with a special coating that blocks reflections. It makes the classic drawings of Mickey, or the colorful Encanto house, look even more like actual art.

You’ll control the TV from the included SolarCell Remote , and there is even a hidden Mickey built into the controls. Out of the box, you can stream from your favorite services— Disney+ included —through Samsung’s Tizen smart interface.

While a normal Frame TV doesn’t come with the actual frame bezel to complete the look in the box, the Disney100 Edition comes bundled with a Platinum bezel inscribed with the Disney 100 logo. It truly completes the look, especially if you’re planning to hang the Frame TV Disney 100 Edition on the wall. You’ll also get a certification of authenticity with purchase.

At just $1,500 and $2,000 , respectively, the 55- and 65-inch Disney versions are closer to the price of a regular Frame TV , but they include the bezel in the box. Now that’s a deal. Purchasing this model directly through Samsung also affords you free, fast shipping as well.

You can shop both Frame TV Disney 100 Edition sizes at Samsung here and see our first look at this limited edition TV here.

