Amazon is selling a 55-inch Samsung Frame TV bundle for under $1,000 during Prime Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While watching television may be America's true pastime, nothing ruins your home decor vibe like an unsightly appliance in the middle of the room. That's why an art frame TV is a must for any stylish home. If you can find a good quality option on sale, then you're ahead of the game!

Samsung's 55-Inch The Frame 4K TV with Teak Bezel Bundle is on sale now for a Prime Day price of $998, down from the regular price of $1,346. At such a steep discount, this art-mode-capable TV and frame combo makes for a real masterpiece. More than 80% of shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and claim it " really looks like a painting ."

Samsung 55-Inch The Frame 4K TV with Teak Bezel, $998 (was $1,346) at Amazon

Art frame TVs have become all the rage, due in part to increased social media attention. They offer a great way to enjoy the myriad of available home entertainment options while maintaining an elevated design aesthetic. What could be better than one of the most important appliances in the home blending seamlessly into the background when not in use?

Unlike a standard television set, this bundle includes a custom teak frame that fits around the outside of the screen. The TV itself includes an art mode that can be enabled when you're not watching your favorite shows and movies. It allows you to customize the display with practically any art or photos that you'd like to enhance the look of your room.

Aside from the novelty of looking like a piece of art on the wall, the specs are noteworthy in their own right. The QLED 4K screen boasts 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology that offers true-to-life color. The 55-inch screen is large enough to fill most wall spaces but small enough to remain unobtrusive. Shoppers love the "modern aesthetic" that this bundle provides.