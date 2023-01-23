Get Ready For the Big Game With Up to $2,300 Off Samsung TVs

The biggest moment of any NFL season is fast approaching and with Feb. 12 in sight, Samsung is opening up a treasure trove of discounts on TVs. The savings here is limited to just one model either.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Samsung (SSNLF) is discounting Neo QLED 4K, OLED, standard QLED 4K, The Frame, and even its Crystal UHD TVs. So whether you want a big screen 4K picture or one that looks like a piece of art when off, there is a model for you.

Keep reading to see our MVPs for the best of Samsung’s latest home entertainment deals. You can see all of Samsung’s TV deals here.

If you’re looking for a TV in space where you have control over the lighting, meaning that you won’t have natural blaring on the screen, your best bet is likely an OLED. These panels create the image through self-illuminating pixels that come together for a vibrant picture with super contrast points. For instance, the football itself will pop against the green of the field or the yard lines.

Samsung S95B OLED comes in two sizes and both are discounted through Feb. 12. The 65-inch is $1,200 off at $1,799.99, while the 55-inch is $1,449.99 from $2,199.99. Along with excellent visuals, the OLED itself is super thin and can be easily wall mounted or stood with up the included stand. As with all of Samsung’s 4K TVs this will upscale lower resolution content to ensure it is looking great here as well.

The story with Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs is all about a ton of miniature LEDs pulling the strings behind the scenes. These aptly named “mini LEDs'' are controlled by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K AI and illuminate through several filters including a Quantum Dot one. Both the Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs can get bright and are better at battling brighter spaces than say an OLED.

You can expect punchy, vibrant colors that can pop with sharp contrast points and it will be all smooth with a 120Hz refresh rate. All of the Neo QLEDs feature slim bezels all around and that lets the focus be on the content you’re watching. Additionally, like all Samsung TVs, these come out of the box with a Tizen interface for easy access to streaming services.

Through Feb. 12 you can score up to $2,300 off Neo QLED 4K TVs and up to a wild $3,500 off Neo QLED 8K TVs. Keep in mind these are 2022 models and we’re highlighting some of our favorites.

If you’re focused on getting the biggest screen, the QN95B delivers a whopping 85-inches of screen real estate and can be the flagship component of your home entertainment setup. It’s down to $3,699 from $5,999. The same model, QN95B, is also available in a 55-inch for $1,799.99 from $2,399.99 and a 65-inch for $2,499.99.

Samsung’s more entry-level QN85B still meets the mark with a bunch of mini LEDs packed into the Quantum Matrix and boasts a Neo Quantum Processor 4K. You can get the QN85B in an 85-inch size for just $2,299 from $3,999. It’s also available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes.

You can also find savings on the QN90B and QN90A Neo QLED 4K TVs. Samsung is also discounting the Neo QLED 8Ks, which you guess improve the visuals further with a maximum resolution of up to 7680 x 4320. The flagship QN900B in the largest 85-inch size is a full $3,500 off at $4,999.99.

Here is a fun fact—Samsung’s 2023 The Frame TV is basically the same as the 2022 The Frame TV. Meaning that this deal on the 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch 2022 The Frame is a great deal on a TV that won’t be outdated soon.

Right now, you can save up to $800 off the largest 85-inch size. With the discount it brings the price down to $3,499.99. You can also get the 65-inch for $1,699.99 from $1,999.99 and the 75-inch at $2,299.99 from $2,999.99. All of these feature a 4K QLED panel with a unique anti-reflective coating. This blocks reflections from light sources or other household objects. This way when the TV is off and displaying art, it looks even more realistic.

Remember as well, you’ll need to buy a bezel as Samsung doesn’t include it in the box with The Frame. For the 65-inch, 75-inch, or 85-inch models those start at $199.99. You do get a remote that recharges with a solar panel built into the back and a wall mount in the box.

While Samsung’s entry-level QLED TVs don’t feature mini LEDs, these do feature Quantum Dots and offer lower prices for a still up to 4K resolution experience. These will even upscale lower resolution content thanks to the onboard Quantum Processor 4K AI. Samsung is taking up to $1,400 off select models through Feb. 12.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.