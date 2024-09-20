Skip to main content
Samsung is offering $1,000 off one of its best OLED TVs, and shoppers say it is 'out of this world'
Customers shop at the Samsung flagship store on Nanjing Road pedestrian street in Shanghai, China, July 24, 2024.

With transporting 3D imaging and surround sound, this TV is top of the line.

CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Massive savings on tech is generally associated with sales holidays—think Black Friday, Labor Day, Prime Day, etc. But sometimes the best sales happen when you aren’t looking for them. That’s the case for this 65-inch OLED S90D Samsung TV which is currently listed at $1,000 under the original price—that comes out to only $1,700. While it’s still on the pricey side, this price is a bargain when you consider the size and image quality. 

Samsung OLED S90D TV, $1,700 (was $2,700) at Samsung

Samsung OLED S90D TV

This premium TV uses top technology, including an OLED screen, which gives you the blackest blacks, brightest whites, and Pantone-validated color for an electric viewing experience. The TV also uses OLED HDR+, which analyzes each scene and adjusts to boost brightness and clarity in real time. “The picture is so bright,” confirmed one customer. “It's amazing how clear everything is. It feels out of this world watching movies and gaming.” 

If you are also a gamer, this is a great pick, as it is designed to prevent blur and lag thanks to 144 HZ, and a depth enhancer gives you a 3D experience by adjusting the picture to mirror how the human eye processes it. It also has a gaming hub that allows you to stream your favorite games without needing a console.

 Another content enhancing feature, the TV will automatically transform lower resolution into 4k so you end up with a better image than you started with. “The picture on this TV is absolutely crystal clear,” wrote one customer. “I like everything about this TV.” They also mentioned that despite the top tier tech, it’s user-friendly. “The remote control is simple and it does not need batteries. I also like how easy it is to get the best picture in the settings of this TV,” they said. 

Thinking about investing in a sound system? Well save your money, because this TV also has built-in Dolby Atmos, which gives you a 3D sound experience by following the action on the screen. Talk about living in the future…

 This TV is also available in S95D and S85D series, as well as sizes ranging from 42 to 88 inches. While they are all on sale, deals do vary between type and size. That said, we’re not sure how long the sale—or inventory—will last, so be sure to lock down this deal before it’s gone! 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

