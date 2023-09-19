Samsung’s vivid and massive 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor is a gamer's dream come true

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If there is one thing you can count on, Samsung is always trying to level up its monitor portfolio. In 2022, the technology giant dropped the massive 55-inch Odyssey Ark that rotates from a horizontal to a vertical orientation, and earlier this year, Samsung finally made the 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED monitor available for purchase.

Now, Samsung is opening preorders for the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K UHD Mini-LED curved gaming monitor that was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Jan. It's the world's first Dual 4K UHD monitor, which offers more details and a massive 7680 x 2160 resolution.

It's up for preorder now at $2,500 and begins shipping in early October, but like any good preorder from Samsung, there is a deal. You'll now score an instant $500 credit to Samsung, making this feel closer to $2,000.

Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K UHD Quantum Mini-LED Gaming Monitor, $2,500 at Samsung

Let’s start with what makes Samsung’s latest monitor unique—it’s not an OLED panel or an 8K resolution, but instead is the equivalent of two full 4K monitors next to each other. Unlike other curved monitors, the Odyssey Neo G9 is a 57-inch curved screen with a resolution of 7,680 x 2,160 in a 32:9 ratio.

If you have a dual monitor setup, like two 32-inch 4K UHD screens, this Odyssey Neo G9 gives you the equivalent screen real estate without sacrificing quality. You’ll find details across the wide 57 inches, vibrant pops of color, and stark contrast points thanks to the Qunatum Mini-LED panel being used here.

The display curve will bring you closer to the action and aid immersion, primarily with gaming versus spreadsheets. But if you want to be closer to the numbers, the Neo G9 shouldn’t disappoint. The other specs check out with up to 1,000 nits of brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1-millisecond response time.

This way, the content will look great whether you’re gaming, watching your favorite TV show, or browsing the web. Simply, It should be a fantastic monitor to game on. You can connect various devices to the Odyssey Neo G9 via a built-in hub with USB-C, DisplayPort 2.1, and HDMI 2.1 ports. As with the Odyssey Ark , you can also split the screen between two connected sources.

Samsung’s latest monitor stands out thanks to its Dual UHD design that should create a dynamite image on all parts of the 57-inch screen. If you’re sold and assuming you have the space for this massive monitor, you can preorder it from Samsung directly and score a $500 credit .

Oh, and like any good gaming monitor, it comes out of the box with an adjustable stand and customizable lighting on the back to help you get in the zone. It can even match the colors projected based on what’s on the display.

