Samsung's Giant 55-inch Rotating Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor Is $700 Off

Samsung dropped an outrageously huge (and absolutely epic) 55-inch rotating gaming screen named the Odyssey Ark in August. It has pretty much every bell and whistle you could want in either a TV or monitor, and the price tag to go with it. It comes standard with a 165Hz refresh rate, a millisecond response time, Quantum Dot LEDs, and stereo sound to rival a proper surround system.

As part of Samsung's Black Friday deals, they're knocking $700 off the Odyssey Ark's price tag. Right now, it's $2,799.99 -- and that includes free shipping. And yes, that's the lowest price ever for this epic gadget.

At $2,799.99, this is the lowest price yet on a pretty advanced piece of tech. This 55-inch screen is a Quantum Mini-LED curved screen will feel like it's wrapping around you when set horizontally. You can also rotate the screen to a vertical position for what they call a "cockpit mode."

Either way, your content will look sharp, especially games or streaming in movies. We can hardly imagine Chrome tabs or an Excel sheet on this screen. It comes with a sturdy stand, but keep in mind you'll need plenty of space for this monitor. It can fit on a desk, but could also be the centerpiece of a much larger space.

Right now, it's $700 off at Samsung directly.

Similar, but slightly less huge, is the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor. This 49-inch monitor is in a locked-horizontal position and it's a curved 1000R monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and one millisecond response time. It's $800 off at just $1,499.99 from Samsung.

