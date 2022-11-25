Samsung Discounts Evo Plus microSD Card Family for Black Friday

Whether you have a Steam Deck, a Nintendo Switch, a GoPro, or a device with expandable storage, you never want to be running low on memory. It's what makes a microSD card slot so ingenious, and once you have one, a single microSD card is never enough.

And Samsung (SSNLF) has a solution this Black Friday with deep discounts on its line of Evo Plus microSD cards. All of which are designed for performance with a 10-year warranty and up to 130MB/s transfer speeds.

Price: $26.99, originally $49.99 at Samsung

Samsung’s Evo Plus line offers four storage sizes: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. And they’re all seeing discounts at $12.99 (from $18.99), $16.99 (from $29.99), $26.99 (from $49.99), and $49.99 (from $99.99).

You’re getting the biggest bang for the buck for the 256GB or 512GB sizes during this deal event though. And with any of these you’ll find the Evo Plus fit for fast any data transfers to make capturing shots on a GoPro or pulling a save file of a game.

Alongside the microSD card itself, Samsung also includes an adapter up to a full size SD card in the box. Samsung’s Evo Plus microSD cards are available from the tech giant directly with this discount.

