Samsung is kicking off the holidays with plenty of discounts for Black Friday. While Samsung's The Frame TV deals are front and center at the moment, we’re spotlighting the discounts on the phone and tablet two-in-one Galaxy Z Fold 4 and modern day flip phone Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Both are seeing instant discounts off the MSRP and enhanced trade-in credits that bring the cost of getting either smartphone to a seriously low number. So let’s unpack the discounts.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently $150 off, bringing the cost from $999 to $849--already a pretty solid price for a 2022 flagship smartphone that is also a foldable. It has one of the latest processor Qualcomm Snapdragon inside and it’s plenty powerful for the Samsung Android experience. That’s paired with a design that is downright cute and evokes nostalgia as it looks like a classic flip phone.

And on-top of the overall discounted price, with an eligible device trade-in you can get a $600 credit. Meaning that you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $249. We’d just ask you get the blue or lavender shade as they’re the nicest. Additionally, you can see our full review of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 here.

If the Z Flip 4 is compact, the Z Fold 4 is more like a tablet than a phone. It starts off as a classic candy bar smartphone that folds open like a book into a tablet. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also supports the S-Pen for note taking or navigating throughout the user interface.

The Z Fold 4 is currently discounted by $350 to $1,469.99. And that’s the discount from the $1,919.99 MSRP for the fourth generation Fold. With a device trade-in, you can get up to $1,000 off and get the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as low as $569.99. You can see our full review of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 here.

One Other Thing

Additionally, with the purchase of a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or a Z Fold 4 you get four months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium, four months of Sirius XM, and six months of OneDrive 100GB cloud storage.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.